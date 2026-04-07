Nigeria: Zamfara Govt Bans 'Signing Out' Carnivals in Schools

The Zamfara State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has banned signing-out carnivals and related activities in schools across the state.

The directive was contained in a circular dated April 6, 2026, signed by the Commissioner for Education, Abdulmalik Abubakar Gajam, and copied to Governor Dauda Lawal, security agencies, and school authorities.

The ministry said the activities, often organised by final-year students, have increasingly degenerated into acts of misconduct, indecent behaviour, and other practices that contradict the moral and academic values of the state.

To address the trend, the ministry directed an immediate ban on all signing-out activities and mandated stakeholder meetings in schools to enforce compliance.

It warned that any teacher found aiding such activities would face disciplinary measures, including queries, suspension, or demotion.

Students who violate the directive risk sanctions such as withholding or cancellation of results or repeating their final year.