Nigeria: Kaduna Easter Attack - Terrorists Fired Machine Guns, Stole Church Offerings, Survivor Recounts

Survivors of the Kaduna church attack have recounted their ordeal, with residents revealing that the terrorists stormed the community with machine guns.

This comes as the slain worshippers of the three churches attacked by terrorists during Easter Sunday celebration in Ariko community in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been given mass burial.

LEADERSHIP recalls that seven worshippers were reportedly killed on Sunday when bandits launched an attack on St. Augustine Catholic Church, Baptist Church, and ECWA Church in the community.

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Several worshippers were also abducted.

The burial of the victims on Monday was conducted in the community under tight security.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP on the telephone, a youth leader from Ariko Ward and a survivor of the attack, Sunday Gajere, who confirmed the burial of the victims, said three churches were attacked, and that 35 worshippers were abducted.

"The people killed by the bandits were buried today (yesterday). We have just finished the burial. Our people are still in tears," Gajere said..

Recounting the harrowing incident, Gajere said, "We were in church at about 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. when bandits suddenly stormed the premises, firing sporadically. People ran for their lives. In the chaos, five were killed, and dozens were abducted."

According to him, the raiders struck St. Augustine Catholic Church, Baptist Church, and ECWA Church, pursuing fleeing worshippers with machine guns and blocking escape routes.

"The community is still in fear. Some people managed to escape, but 35 were kidnapped," he said.

He further revealed that the abductors had yet to contact their victims' families.

"The bandits have not contacted us for ransom. They only called to inform us that they have brought our people to their camp," Gajere said, adding that the bandits stole church offerings realised from the Sunday service during the attack.

A native of Kachia, Reuben Buhari, posted on his Facebook page, "These are some of those killed when terrorists attacked my people on Sunday, in Ariko village, Awon Ward, in Kachia LGA, while they were holding their Easter service. They surrounded the churches, killed some, stole the offerings from the churches, and abducted many worshippers, including children. Those killed include: Aminu Soba, Waziri Agunu, Tanko Haruna, Adamu Jatau, Joseph Gungume, Rabo Atete."

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate attack on worshippers during a church service in Ariko village.

The commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shu'aibu (SAN), in the company of the GOC 1 Division, Major General Abubakar Sadiq Wase, the Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Rabiu and the Director of State Services, Hakeem Abiola, visited the affected community to assess the situation.

According to the state Ministry for Internal Security and Home Affairs, the government strongly condemned the heinous act in the strongest possible terms, describing it as a senseless assault on innocent citizens.

"This administration remains fully committed to the protection of lives and property. Security agencies are intensifying efforts to apprehend all those responsible, and the government will not rest until all perpetrators are brought to justice," the ministry said.

31 Kaduna Worshippers Not Rescued - Community Association

However, the Kuturmi Development Association (KUDA) has dismissed reports that 31 persons abducted during Easter services in Ariko community, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have been rescued by the Nigerian Army, describing the claim as false and misleading.

In a statement jointly signed by KUDA President Joseph David Ariko and Publicity Secretary Manasseh Samuel, the community leaders said all the abducted persons remain in the custody of their captors.

According to the statement, families of the victims are still in contact with the kidnappers, who confirmed the safe arrival of the victims at their camp.

"The claim of a successful rescue operation does not reflect the situation on the ground. All the abducted persons are still with their abductors," they said.

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KUDA expressed concern at the spread of inaccurate reports, warning that such information creates confusion, gives false hope to affected families, and undermines public trust in official statements.

While acknowledging the efforts of security agencies in addressing insecurity, the community urged authorities to ensure that only verified information is released, especially in matters involving human lives.

The association stressed that the safe return of the abducted worshippers remains a priority and called on all stakeholders to intensify genuine and coordinated efforts to secure their immediate and unconditional release.

KUDA also reaffirmed its solidarity with the victims' families and assured that updates would be provided as credible information becomes available.

The association, however, called on the government to secure the unconditional release of the abducted victims.

"We need stronger protection to prevent another attack. Our people are living in fear. We are calling on the government to live up to its responsibility of securing lives and property," the statement said.