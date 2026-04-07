Nigeria: Easter - Sokoto Can Urges Govt, Stakeholders to Tackle Insecurity With Wisdom

The Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Sokoto State Chapter, has called on the government and other stakeholders to fulfil their responsibility with commitment and wisdom toward addressing insecurity challenges.

The State Chairman of the Association, Rev. Kayode Moses James, stated this while addressing members of various Christian denominations during the Easter Praise and Prayer for Peace, Sokoto State Chapter, held on Monday at Deeper Life Bible Church.

James noted that the theme of the gathering is "Powerful and timeless," reminding faithful members that prayers are crucial as Nigeria faces one of the most demanding periods in its history, especially in northern Nigeria.

He expressed gratitude for the successful holding of the event as scheduled.

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He stated that the prayers were attended by many churches across the state and by members from the 23 local government areas.

Prayers were offered for the peace of Nigeria as Christians celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"You are aware of what is going on; I believe some people are scared of meetings like this being held in an open area," he said.

"But we thank God that despite that, we are able to gather, and our message is clear: Christianity is a religion of peace; we stand for peace."

He called on people to embody peace and ensure it is what they represent in all states and the nation at large.

"We cannot gather today without acknowledging the cloud of insecurity that hangs over our state and many parts of the North," he said.

"Banditry, kidnapping, and violent attacks have brought fear, pain, and loss to many families, both Christian and Muslim."

He maintained that lives have been cut short, communities have been displaced, and farmers cannot till their land because of insecurity.

"Parents live in anxiety over the safety of their children. Our hearts bleed for the widows, orphans, and all who have suffered in this season of violence," he said.

He said Jesus calmed the storm on the Sea of Galilee, and He can bring peace to their troubled land.

"We pray today for divine intervention," he said.

"We call on the government at all levels, security agencies, and all stakeholders to fulfil their responsibilities with greater commitment, wisdom, and action."