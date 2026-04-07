Nigeria: Army Arrests 5 Persons Over Unauthorised Use of Firearms in Borno

Troops of "Operation HADIN KAI", in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have arrested five suspects linked to the unlawful use of firearms during a social event in the Ngomari area of Maiduguri, Borno State.

According a statement issued to newsmen yesterday in Maiduguri by the media information officer of OPHK, Lt-Col. Sani Uba, the incident occurred at about 2:00 p.m. on Saturday when vigilantes--later identified as members of an escorts team attached to the chairman of a local government area engaged in sporadic firing into the air during a wedding celebration at Umaru Musa Yar'Adua Teachers Staff Quarters.

The media information officer said the reckless act led to the death of a young girl.

He said acting swiftly, troops traced and apprehended five suspects identified as Muhammad Husaini (28), Abba Jiddu (25), Abba Kolo Mohammed (20), Ali Adam (20), and Nura Mohammed (18).

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Uba added that the suspects are currently in custody and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution in accordance with extant laws.

He further said that the Theatre Command strongly condemned the act, describing it as highly unprofessional, unauthorised, and a clear violation of established regulations governing the handling and use of firearms.

It reiterated that the Civilian Joint Task Force operates strictly as a support group and is not permitted to engage in indiscriminate use of firearms under any circumstances, particularly within civilian environments.

He said a comprehensive investigation has been initiated in collaboration with relevant state authorities, including the Office of the Senior Adviser on Security to the Borno State Government, to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the Maiduguri incident and ensure that all those found culpable are brought to justice.

The statement said that while the general security situation in the affected areas remains calm, troops have sustained heightened vigilance to maintain law and order.

"The Theatre Command extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to justice, accountability, and the protection of civilians.

"The Headquarters Theatre Command, Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), has taken decisive action following the incident involving the unauthorised discharge of firearms in Borno State, which tragically resulted in the loss of an innocent life," the statement read.