Nigeria: Kebbi Assembly Speaker Muhammad Usman Zuru Dies in Egypt

7 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Usman Zuru, has passed away in an Egyptian hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Zuru died on Monday night after a period of ill health. Sources close to the Kebbi State Government confirmed his passing, though details about the nature of his illness remain limited.

The late Speaker, who represented Zuru Constituency, was widely regarded as a seasoned lawmaker and a key figure in the state's legislative arm.

An aide to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, Idris Zuru, described the news as shocking.

"The death of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Usman Zuru, came to us as a rude shock. It is a painful loss not only to Kebbi State but to the entire nation," he said.

He added that more details would be provided in due course. "We are still gathering full information surrounding his passing. The government will make an official statement and announce burial arrangements in consultation with the family," Idris Zuru stated.

Further announcements regarding funeral arrangements are expected from both the family and state authorities.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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