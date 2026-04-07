Liberia: Mayor Siafa Stresses Urgent Urban Transformation for Monrovia

7 April 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh

Monrovia-April 7, 2026: The Mayor of the Monrovia City Corporation, John-Charuk Siafa, has stressed the need for urgent urban transformation for Monrovia and its environs.

He emphasized the need for TAF Africa and the city corporation to accelerate what he called an urban transformation partnership. He spoke when TAF Africa Global CEO paid a courtesy visit, during which they held a fruitful meeting at the city corporation.

TAF Africa Global, a frontline Pan-African real estate development company with a presence in about eight African countries, including Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia, is on a mission to build one million affordable, high-quality homes across Sub-Saharan Africa by 2063, in alignment with the AU Agenda.

The meeting between Mayor Siafa and Mr. Njie aimed to forge a concrete Public-Private Partnership by leveraging the numerous urban development opportunities in Monrovia.

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In brief remarks, Mayor John Siafa underscored the importance of urban transformation, listing slum communities in Monrovia and the Mesurado Waterfront as potential areas of interest for the corporation's PPP initiative with TAF Africa Global.

"Working along with you, we want to start by taking one community at a time and transforming it into a modern urban space."

He noted that the strategic transformation of slum communities will not only breathe new life into informal settlements but also drive economic revitalization, build communities, and enhance residents' urban experience.

The Mayor of Monrovia underscored the urgent need for both sides to move beyond theory and demonstrate practical partnership by fast-tracking the necessary modalities to kick-start an initiative.

For his part, Mr. Mustapha Njie assured the Mayor that, with the endorsement of His Excellency President Boakai, TAF Africa Global will certainly leave a legacy in Liberia's housing industry.

According to him, over the next six days, he will be touring the country to better understand the environment and investment opportunities. "Mr. Mayor, I can assure you that now that the President has endorsed our operations, TAF Africa is here to stay, and we are ready to deliver," he assured.

The Mayor and Mr. Mustapha Njie have agreed to hold a more detailed, technical meeting and subsequently embark on site visits to evaluate the surroundings and ensure a successful partnership by bridging the gap between theoretical planning and physical realities.

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