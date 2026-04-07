Liberia: Mixed Reactions Trail Calls for Weedor's Appointment As NEC Boss

April 7, 2026 | Monrovia, Liberia -- A wave of mixed reactions has emerged among Liberians following calls for President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to appoint Jonathan Weedor as head of the National Elections Commission (NEC), with some citizens raising concerns over his neutrality, while others defend his qualifications.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Monday in Monrovia, citizen Isaac Seh Kamara described Weedor as a known Unity Party partisan. Kamara argued that such a move would undermine the neutrality required to lead the country's electoral body.

He further criticized what he termed a growing trend of nepotism, tribal affiliation, and county-based favoritism in government appointments. According to him, these were the very issues the current administration once condemned while in opposition.

"We spoke against nepotism and tribal politics, but today we are seeing the same things happening," Kamara said. "You cannot claim to be rescuing the country while repeating the very practices you once condemned."

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Kamara also expressed concern over what he described as the concentration of key government positions among individuals from Lofa County, warning that such imbalance could threaten national unity and fairness.

Mekchizedek Toe alleged that appointing Weedor could create tensions in the country. He referenced past electoral controversies during the tenure of former NEC Chair Jerome G. Korkoya, claiming that issues surrounding election results at the time led to unrest and eventual resignation.

To further cite Weedor's past role in electoral processes and public communications, arguing that his actions raised doubts about his suitability to lead a neutral institution. He compared the situation to the leadership of former NEC Chair Davidetta Browne Lansanah, whom he described as firm and impartial despite political pressures.

Benjamin Hinneh stated that he believes the nominee is qualified for the position. He dismissed fears of electoral manipulation, urging political parties -- particularly the opposition -- to focus on deploying competent representatives across counties to monitor the process.

"All that is needed is vigilance and proper representation during elections," Hinneh noted, adding that Weedor's professional experience should not be overlooked.

Barclay Weah argued that the appointment of Weedor poses no threat to Liberia's democracy. He emphasized that under Liberian law, individuals appointed to the NEC must be independent, and expressed confidence that the President's advisors would have vetted Weedor thoroughly before any consideration.

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Weah maintained that Weedor's credentials and background demonstrate his capability to serve, adding that rejecting him outright could be unfair if he meets all legal requirements.

Meanwhile, Zuanah Nyei described the situation as controversial, citing Weedor's past involvement with the Unity Party as a cause for concern. He stressed that individuals serving on the NEC must remain completely detached from political affiliations to preserve public trust in the electoral system.

Looking ahead to the 2029 elections, Nyei said the government should prioritize appointing individuals whose neutrality is unquestionable.

Robert Zlatan called the move "anti-democratic" and potentially harmful to Liberia's peace and stability. He alleged that Weedor had been actively involved in Unity Party activities during previous elections, including campaign efforts and the dissemination of election data that he claimed did not reflect actual results.