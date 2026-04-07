Nigeria: NiMet Forecasts 3-Day Sunshine, Cloudiness Across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness from Monday to Wednesday across the nation.

NiMet's weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja anticipated sunny skies with patches of clouds over the northern region during the morning hours.

It predicted thunderstorms accompanied by light rains over parts of Taraba State later in the day.

A "Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is anticipated over the north-central region during the morning hours.

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Later in the day, thunderstorms accompanied by light rains are expected over parts of Kogi and Benue states.

A cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is anticipated over the southern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

"Later in the day, thunderstorms accompanied by light rains are expected over the entire region," the agency said.

It envisaged sunny skies with patches of clouds over the northern region on Tuesday with prospects of thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Taraba and Kaduna states during the morning hours.

NiMet anticipated thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi and Kaduna States later in the day.

"Cloudy skies with sunny intervals are expected over the north-central region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms.

with moderate rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States during the morning hours.

"Later in the day, widespread thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected across the region.

A "Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over parts of Akwa Ibom and Cross River States during the morning hours.

"Later in the day, thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over the entire southern region," NiMet said.

According to the agency, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the northern region during morning hours on Wednesday.

NiMet forecasts thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Kaduna, and Taraba States later in the day.

"Isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over the north central region in the morning hours. In the afternoon/evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are expected over most parts of the region.

"For the southern region, a cloudy atmosphere with strong chances of thunderstorms with moderate rains is expected over Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States during the morning hours.

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"Widespread thunderstorms are anticipated across the region during the afternoon/evening hours," NiMet said.

The agency urged the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms were likely to occur and to ensure that loose objects were fastened to avoid collision.

NiMet further urged the public to avoid driving under heavy rain and disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets.

"Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees. Temperatures are expected to remain high, causing thermal discomfort.

"The public is advised to wear breathable clothing, stay in a well-ventilated environment and stay hydrated.

"Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website (www.nimet.gov.ng) (NAN).