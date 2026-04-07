Djibouti's Guelleh Intensifies Campaign Push As Presidential Vote Nears

Addis Ababa — Djibouti is entering the final stretch of its presidential race, with incumbent President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh ramping up campaign efforts just days before voters head to the polls on April 10.

Guelleh, who has led the Red Sea nation since 1999, is seeking a sixth term in office, facing Mohamed Farah Samatar of the Unified Democratic Center, the sole opposition candidate in the race.

The campaign reached a high point on April 6, when tens of thousands of supporters gathered in Belbala, on the outskirts of Djibouti City, in a major show of force for the incumbent.

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President Guelleh, candidate of the People's Rally for Progress within the Union for the Presidential Majority, addressed the crowd, expressing confidence in securing another mandate and pledging "significant success" if re-elected.

Across the country, campaign activity has surged, with both candidates holding rallies and outlining competing visions centered on economic growth, improved public services, and governance reforms.

In the capital, the election atmosphere is unmistakable--streets and public spaces are draped in campaign colors, while supporters display party symbols in a vibrant show of political engagement.

Samatar has also stepped up his outreach, rallying supporters in regions such as Tadjourah and Obock under the slogan "Another Djibouti is possible."

Meanwhile, the government has deployed 67 international observers to oversee the electoral process.

The missions, drawn from the African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development, League of Arab States, and Organization of Islamic Cooperation, are tasked with conducting independent and impartial assessments of the vote.

The African Union's delegation, the largest among them, is led by former Rwandan Prime Minister Bernard Makuza, while IGAD's team is headed by former Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome.

Strategically located along the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, Djibouti, home to roughly one million people--remains a key geopolitical hub in the Horn of Africa, hosting several foreign military bases.

With campaigning set to conclude on the eve of the vote, all eyes are now on election day as Djiboutians prepare to cast their ballots in a closely watched contest.