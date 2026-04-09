Djibouti Ends High-Stakes Presidential Campaign With Massive Rally, Nation Turns to Ballot

Addis Ababa — Djibouti has wrapped up a vibrant and closely watched presidential campaign, as tens of thousands of supporters flooded Hassan Gouled Stadium for the final rally ahead of voting day.

The Red Sea nation now stands on the brink of a pivotal election, with citizens set to head to the polls tomorrow after weeks of intense political mobilization across the country.

As Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) reporting from the ground, the stadium was awash with party colors, flags, and banners, as a massive crowd gathered in a striking display of political energy and support.

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At the center of the rally was incumbent leader Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, the candidate of the People's Rally for Progress within the Union for the Presidential Majority.

Addressing the crowd, Guelleh projected confidence in securing another term, promising "significant success" if re-elected.

He outlined key priorities including accelerating economic growth, expanding job opportunities, improving public services and infrastructure, and maintaining national stability--issues that have dominated campaign discourse.

The rally drew a diverse cross-section of Djiboutian society, notably a strong turnout of young and first-time voters, signaling heightened civic engagement in this election cycle.

Across the country, campaign activity has surged in recent weeks, with candidates presenting competing visions centered on economic reform, governance, and development.

In the capital, the election atmosphere has been unmistakable, with streets transformed into vibrant displays of political expression.

Opposition figure Zakaria Ismail Farah Samatar has intensified his outreach, particularly in regions such as Tadjourah and Obock, campaigning under the slogan "Another Djibouti is possible."

Meanwhile, the electoral process is under international scrutiny, with 67 observers deployed from key organizations including the African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), League of Arab States, and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

The African Union's mission, the largest, is led by Bernard Makuza, while IGAD's delegation is headed by Mulatu Teshome.

Strategically positioned along the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, Djibouti--home to around one million people--remains a crucial geopolitical hub in the Horn of Africa, hosting multiple foreign military bases.

With campaigning now officially concluded, the spotlight shifts decisively to election day, as Djiboutians prepare to cast their ballots in a contest drawing regional and international attention.