Liberia: President Boakai Extends Mandatory Firearms Registration

Monrovia, Liberia, April 7, 2026 - President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has signed Executive Order No. 162, extending the mandatory registration of firearms in the possession of civilians across the country.

The Executive Order highlights the Government's growing concern over the proliferation and unregulated possession of illicit firearms and ammunition, which continue to pose a significant threat to national security, public safety, and economic stability. The President noted that the widespread circulation of illegal weapons has contributed to armed robberies and other forms of violence within communities, undermining Liberia's hard-earned peace.

In the Order, President Boakai emphasized that despite previous interventions, the illegal possession and use of small arms and light weapons remain a serious challenge. He further highlighted that such weapons continue to fuel conflicts, impede development, and contribute to crimes, including violence against women and children.

The Executive Order also reaffirms Liberia's commitment to regional and international frameworks, including the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty and the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons. These commitments obligate the Government to take decisive legislative, administrative, and educational measures to combat the illegal manufacture, trafficking, and circulation of firearms.

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While reinforcing restrictions, the Order recognizes provisions under the Firearms and Ammunition Control Act of 2015 that allow limited exceptions to firearm possession under strictly regulated conditions, including hunting, recreation, traditional practices, and specific security needs, subject to approval by the appropriate authorities.

Additionally, the Order strengthens enforcement by invoking relevant provisions of Liberia's Penal Code, which criminalize the illegal possession, use, and distribution of firearms and related materials.

To ensure full implementation, the Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with the Liberia National Commission on Arms and with support from relevant government institutions and development partners, has been tasked with executing an operational plan. Local government authorities across counties and districts are also instructed to support nationwide enforcement efforts.

President Boakai assured that this is intended to safeguard the peace and security of Liberia, urging all citizens in possession of firearms to comply with the registration requirements within the stipulated timeframe. This Executive Order takes immediate effect.