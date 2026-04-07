Nigeria: Police Arrest Suspected Killers of Three Officers in Taraba, Recover Stolen Firearms

7 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo -- The Taraba State Police Command has arrested suspects allegedly involved in the killing of three police officers in Donga Local Government Area. The stolen service firearms from the deceased officers have also been recovered.

Commissioner of Police, CP Morkwap Dongshal, said the arrests followed thorough assessments and engagements with stakeholders across parts of Southern Taraba.

The incident occurred two weeks ago when police officers responding to a distress call in Tse Kwe village, Tor Damisa, Donga LGA, encountered an ambush that resulted in the deaths of three officers and the leader of the local vigilante group.

Two of the suspects, reportedly from Akente village, Donga, were tracked and apprehended. CP Dongshal said:

"The Command has recovered all three stolen service firearms. The suspects are currently in police custody and will be charged to court accordingly. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other accomplices who remain at large."

He assured residents that the police would continue collaborating with community leaders, youth groups, and other stakeholders to strengthen community policing and intelligence gathering.

CP Dongshal also urged the public to remain vigilant and support security agencies by providing timely and actionable information.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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