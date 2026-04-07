Rwanda: Genocide - Some of the Places That Faced Most Vicious Massacres

Once again, Rwanda is remembering the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, a tragedy in which over a million lives were lost in just a hundred days.

During the Genocide, the country experienced killings from border to border, as the genocidal government worked alongside the incited members of the community to hunt down the Tutsi in every place.

In this article, The New Times takes a look at some of the places that experienced severe violence and massacres during the Genocide.

1. Rukumberi

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Rukumberi, located in the present-day Ngoma district, experienced horrific massacres that nearly wiped out the entire Tutsi population there.

The area had faced attacks as early as April 7, but the violence escalated dramatically when government soldiers and the police joined forces with the killers to target the Tutsi community.

Situated between two lakes, Mugesera and Sake, as well as the Akagera river, Rukumberi's geography made the extermination of thousands of Tutsi easier for the Interahamwe militias.

According to records, by the time the Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA) intervened on May 5, over 35,000 Tutsi had been brutally murdered. The RPA's intervention managed to save around 700 Tutsi, including those who were critically injured.

2. Kibeho Catholic Church, Nyaruguru

On April 14, 1994, at the Kibeho Catholic Church in Nyaruguru, the Interahamwe and local authorities exterminated more than 25,000 Tutsi who had taken refuge at the church and in buildings of the Kibeho Parish.

The Tutsi first tried to defend themselves using weapons within their reach and were able to repel the attack earlier on April 12, 1994. The Interahamwe went to seek reinforcements, and the local authorities mobilised support for them from the gendarmes (policemen) and more Interahamwe from areas like Mata, Ruramba, and Mudasomwa.

With the new reinforcements, they attacked the Tutsi refugees with firearms and grenades. The attack started at 1pm and lasted until evening, claiming 25,000 lives.

3. ETO Kicukiro

On April 11, 1994 which was the fifth day of the Genocide against the Tutsi, Belgian peacekeepers withdrew from École Technique Officielle (ETO) Kicukiro where approximately 2,000 Tutsi had sought refuge, leaving them exposed to the genocidaires.

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In the past years, during waves of violence against the Tutsi since 1963, ETO Kicukiro had served as a safe place for many. Trusting in that history, large numbers of Tutsi once again fled there in April 1994, hoping for protection from the UN peacekeepers.

However, on April 11, the Belgian troops stationed at the UNAMIR post within the ETO Kicukiro compound withdrew, leaving the Tutsi behind.

The same day, the killers, who included ex-Rwanda Armed Forces (ex-FAR) soldiers and Interahamwe militia, entered the school grounds.

Their first move was to force the refugees to march from ETO to Nyanza, Kicukiro. Along the way, many were murdered. Those who survived the journey were executed upon arrival in Nyanza, using weapons like grenades.

4. Hanika Parish, Rusizi

Again, on April 11, 1994, over 15,000 Tutsi were murdered in horrific attacks that took place at Hanika Parish in Cyangugu (current Rusizi District).

5. Simbi Sector, Huye

On April 18, 1994, in Simbi Sector, in Huye, more than 40,000 Tutsi were killed when soldiers, policemen, and Interahamwe, attacked them with grenades, stones, and machetes.

The same day, top officials in the genocidal government including then President Theodore Sindikubwabo visited some places in rural Rwanda to plan further killings and incite the masses as the genocide against the Tutsi gained momentum.

Sindikubwabo visited the former Gikongoro Prefecture (current Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru) and held a meeting with local leaders about arranging killings in areas like Kaduha, Murambi, and Cyanika, while Édouard Karemera, the then Minister of Institutional Relations, visited the former Gitarama Prefecture (current Muhanga and Ruhango).