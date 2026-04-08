Rwanda: Kagame, First Lady Join Thousands of Mourners in Walk to Remember

Thousands of Rwandans and friends of Rwanda gathered in the afternoon of April 7 for the annual Walk to Remember, held as part the 32nd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

President Paul Kagame, First Lady Jeannette Kagame, and other senior government officials joined the walk, which began at the Gasabo District office and ended at BK Arena, where a Night Vigil was held in honour of more than one million lives lost during the Genocide.

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The Night Vigil featured messages, testimonies, and reflections on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The event marked held as part of official start of the national commemoration week, which runs from April 7 to April 13, during which a series of remembrance activities are held across the country.

In his remarks during the official opening of Kwibuka 32 at Kigali Genocide Memorial earlier in the day, President Kagame emphasized Rwanda's resilience and determination.

"Rwanda will not die twice," he said, reaffirming the country's commitment to safeguarding its future.

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The Walk to Remember was initiated in 2009 by youth under the organisation Peace and Love Proclaimers (PLP). It has since grown into an annual event that honors the victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi while raising awareness about its lasting impact.

The symbolic walk also serves as a platform to encourage young people to stand against prejudice, intolerance, and hatred.

According to the organizers, it also aims to empower Rwandan youth and their global counterparts to actively contribute to the prevention of genocide.

Through this initiative, PLP continues to educate younger generations about the atrocities of genocide, emphasizing the importance of knowledge as a tool for prevention.