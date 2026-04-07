Nigeria: 2027 - APC, ADC Move Nigeria's Political 'War' to Washington

ABUJA -- Nigeria's political fight ahead of the 2027 presidential election is no longer just playing out at home. It is now unfolding in Washington, London, and other global capitals, where millions of dollars are being spent to shape how the country is seen, and ultimately, how its next election may be judged.

The administration of President Bola Tinubu under the All Progressives Congress (APC), and a reconfigured opposition built around Atiku Abubakar and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), are at the centre of it.

Both sides are now working the same terrain: foreign policymakers, international media, and the Nigerian diaspora, each trying to define Nigeria before the 2027 vote does. In the race for the next presidency, perception is not just optics; it is leverage.

Taking the political fight beyond Nigeria

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For the opposition, the move outward is deliberate and urgent. They argue that what is happening inside Nigeria cannot be left to local interpretation alone.

"This is not the ADC that is under attack. This is a direct assault on Nigeria's democracy and the right of Nigerians to choose, participate, and exercise their rights as free citizens. The ADC has risen as the last bastion between Nigeria's democracy and a full-blown dictatorship. We (are) calling on the international community to take note, and recognise the clear threat to Nigeria's democracy and stability," Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, said.

That message is now being carried far beyond Abuja, through the ADC's new global representatives network, designed to brief foreign governments and institutions directly.

'It's not only about perception, it's pain'

Inside Atiku's camp, there is little patience for what they see as the government's polished international narrative.

"This isn't about perception (alone); it's about pain. And no amount of propaganda can deodorise the stench of this administration's failure. The only thing growing in Nigeria today is hardship. There's no perception problem here. The problem is the cruel, detached, and delusional leadership," Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, said, countering the government's lobbying drive in Washington DC.

Shaibu's message is also built for export; simple, blunt, and designed to resonate beyond Nigeria.

Government pushes back

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not conceding that ground. Officials insist the international push is about correcting distortions, not masking reality.

"It bears restating that lobbying is a universal, lawful, and widely deployed instrument of statecraft. From advanced democracies to emerging economies, governments routinely engage lobbying and public affairs firms, particularly in strategic capitals like Washington, to promote national interests, attract investment, correct misinformation, and strengthen diplomatic and security cooperation. Nigeria's action, therefore, is neither novel nor improper; it is standard global practice.

"What this engagement clearly signifies is the end of the opposition's unrestrained demarketing of Nigeria before the comity of nations. The Federal Government is not unaware of the enormous resources the opposition has historically deployed to talk the country down internationally.

"Nigeria's story will now be told in truth and in deed; from a positive, factual and forward-looking perspective, not by those driven by cynicism, misinformation and a destructive political agenda. Strategic international advocacy is not a crime; it is a necessity in a competitive global order," Seye Oladejo, Lagos State APC Spokesperson, said.

The ruling party's position is clear: Nigeria's story is being contested, and it intends to tell its own version forcefully.

The numbers behind the narrative war

What sets this moment apart is the scale, and the coordination.

* The federal government has committed up to $9 million (about N13.5 billion) to lobbying efforts in the United States.

* Atiku has signed a $1.2 million (about N1.8 billion) contract to build his own access and influence in Washington.

* The ADC is backing that with a structured international network across key cities including Washington DC, London and Brussels. This is no longer ad hoc engagement. It is infrastructure.

Both sides are building permanent channels to influence how Nigeria is understood; before, during, and after the 2027 election.

A strategy or a reaction?

But beneath the activity lies a harder question: Is this strategy, or is it a response?

"What we're seeing here suggests the Nigerian government is responding to how it's being perceived in Washington DC... When the starting point is lobbying instead of building institutional credibility, it points more to a reactive posture than a well-thought-out strategy," Dr. Brian Rubin, an international business development consultant, said.

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It is a warning that cuts both ways. Because once perception becomes the battleground, reality risks becoming secondary.

Why this fight matters

This is not just about reputation; it is about consequences. Global perception can shape investment decisions, diplomatic pressure, election monitoring, and ultimately, how legitimate the outcome of 2027 is seen to be.

For the government, the aim is to steady confidence. For the opposition, it is to raise an alarm. For both, the audience is no longer just Nigerian voters.

What comes next

As alliances shift and the race slowly takes shape, one thing is already clear: the 2027 election will be fought on two fronts, at home and abroad.

And while millions are being spent to win the argument overseas, the decisive verdict will still come from Nigerians themselves. The only question is whether the story being told to the world will match the one being lived at home.