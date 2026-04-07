Nigeria: Rethinking Government Control in Nigeria's Regulatory Bodies

Recent developments in Nigeria's health sector can be traced to the implementation of recommendations from the Steve Oronsaye Report, which called for the rationalisation, restructuring and improved efficiency of government agencies and regulatory bodies.

What began as a cost-saving and efficiency-driven initiative has now evolved into a broader institutional reform process, particularly within professional councils.

In line with these recommendations, a series of amendment bills affecting multiple professional and regulatory institutions--including those governing pharmacy, laboratory science, nursing, and other health-related fields--have been introduced at the National Assembly.

These proposals mark the beginning of a coordinated reform effort aimed at redefining how professional bodies are structured and governed in Nigeria.

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Across these bills, a clear pattern is emerging: reduced council sizes, expanded ministerial appointment powers, and increased inclusion of non-professional or "community interest" representatives. While these changes may be intended to improve accountability and public representation, they have also sparked an important and necessary debate--who should truly regulate professionals: the government or the professionals themselves?

In every thriving society, professional regulatory bodies serve as gatekeepers of standards, ethics, and competence. From healthcare delivery to engineering safety and environmental protection, these institutions are entrusted with ensuring that practitioners meet rigorous requirements and that the public is protected from harm.

Their effectiveness depends heavily on their ability to operate with technical independence and informed judgement.

However, the growing trend toward increased government control in the composition and leadership of these councils raises critical concerns. Government oversight is undeniably important. It ensures that regulatory bodies align with national priorities, adhere to public policy goals, and remain accountable to citizens. Yet, when such oversight evolves into dominance, it risks undermining the very purpose of professional regulation.

Professional councils are, by design, meant to be guided by experts--individuals who possess the specialised knowledge, training, and ethical grounding necessary to make sound decisions. When professionals are placed in the minority within their own regulatory systems, there is a real danger that technical decisions may be influenced by political, administrative, or non-expert considerations.

This concern is particularly significant in sectors like healthcare and laboratory science, where regulatory decisions directly affect human lives. Matters such as certification standards, laboratory accreditation, clinical safety protocols, and compliance frameworks require a depth of expertise that cannot be substituted. A dilution of professional input in these areas may compromise the quality, precision, and safety of outcomes.

Beyond technical risks, there are also human and institutional implications. The exclusion or marginalisation of trained professionals from meaningful participation in regulatory processes can negatively impact morale within the field.

It may discourage excellence, reduce professional engagement, and weaken the pipeline of future experts who see diminished value in contributing to institutions that no longer reflect their expertise.

Globally, best practices in professional regulation emphasize balance. Effective systems typically combine government oversight with strong professional representation. This ensures that regulatory bodies remain both technically sound and publicly accountable.

Too much independence can lead to insularity and self-protection, where professionals shield their own from scrutiny. Conversely, excessive government control can lead to politicisation, inefficiency, and a loss of credibility.

For Nigeria, the stakes could not be higher. The credibility of its regulatory institutions has far-reaching implications for public trust, investment confidence, and the overall quality of services delivered to citizens. Investors, development partners, and the general public rely on the assurance that professional standards are upheld by competent and independent bodies.

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As reform efforts continue, policymakers must carefully consider the long-term consequences of altering the balance between oversight and expertise. Structural efficiency should not come at the cost of technical integrity. Instead, reforms should aim to strengthen governance frameworks while preserving the core role of professionals in decision-making.

Ultimately, the question is not whether government or professionals should regulate--but how both can collaborate effectively. The goal should be a system where government provides strategic oversight and accountability, while professionals lead on technical matters. Such a model would not only protect public interest but also sustain the integrity and advancement of Nigeria's professional landscape.

In rethinking regulation, Nigeria has an opportunity to build institutions that are not only efficient, but also credible, inclusive, and future-ready.

·Ayodele is Executive Director, Health Awareness Initiative