Liberia: Amr Endorses Govt Move to Fast-Track Putu Iron Ore Project

Africa Metallic Resources Inc. (AMR), a Liberian-led consortium recently selected as the preferred developer for the Putu Iron Ore Mining (PIOM) asset, has endorsed the government's decision to accelerate the project through a dedicated implementation committee.

In a statement issued Monday, AMR said it "welcomes and fully endorses the Government's decision to establish a dedicated committee to expedite the development of the project and the completion of the transaction process," describing the move as a signal of the government's intent to move from policy to execution.

"This decisive intervention reflects a clear recognition of the strategic importance of the Putu asset and the need to translate policy intent into timely execution," the company said.

The endorsement follows AMR's emergence from what it described as a "rigorous and transparent evaluation process," in which it was selected based on its technical capacity, financial backing, and alignment with Liberia's development priorities. The company framed its selection as part of a broader shift toward greater local participation in the extractive sector.

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AMR "further commends the Government of Liberia for its forward-looking policy direction aimed at promoting indigenous participation, local ownership, and sustainable value creation within the extractive sector," the statement said, adding that "this outcome represents a deliberate shift toward ensuring that Liberia's natural resources deliver tangible and lasting benefits to its citizens."

Central to AMR's proposal is a model that emphasizes Liberian ownership and participation. The company said it is "positioned to advance a model that prioritizes domestic value retention, strengthens local content participation, and builds national capacity across the mining value chain," backed by its affiliation with the Conex Group.

The company also highlighted provisions for government equity participation and broader public ownership. According to the statement, the model is "underpinned by Government free carried equity participation, ensuring direct sovereign benefit, and broad-based ownership through the proposed subscription of shares by ordinary Liberians, enabling inclusive economic participation."

AMR argues that its proposal differs from competing bids, noting that "Government free carry, broad-based Liberian ownership, and a clear value addition strategy, were significantly absent from competing proposals, further reinforcing AMR's unique alignment with national development priorities and long-term economic transformation objectives."

Beyond ownership, the company says its development strategy will prioritize value addition and downstream processing. "AMR's strategy emphasizes value addition and beneficiation, transitioning from raw exports to industrialization and downstream processing," the statement said, adding that the approach is intended to "strengthen economic linkages, increase fiscal revenues, and support structural transformation within the Liberian economy."

The company projects that the Putu project could generate significant economic impact, including employment and infrastructure development. It described the project as "a transformative opportunity to drive broad-based growth, generate significant export revenues, create over 20,000 jobs, and deliver critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, power systems, ports, and essential social services."

AMR also pointed to its financial and technical backing, noting that it is supported by "a consortium of globally recognized partners, including the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), a strategic partner of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), as a core financing partner."

"AFC brings extensive experience in structuring and financing large-scale mining and infrastructure projects across Africa, reinforcing the project's bankability and execution credibility," the company said, adding that its international technical partners will help ensure "delivery to global standards of governance, sustainability, and operational excellence."

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The company further acknowledged the government's role in advancing the project timeline. "The Company also recognizes and appreciates the leadership of the Government of Liberia, particularly its efforts to expedite the process through coordinated institutional mechanisms," AMR said.

"This approach reinforces investor confidence, enhances policy coherence, and signals a strong commitment to ensuring that the Putu Project moves forward without unnecessary delay."

AMR is a Liberian-owned mining and infrastructure development company affiliated with the Conex Group, which operates across West Africa in energy, logistics, and infrastructure.