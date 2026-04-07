Liberia: Sam Jackson Recounts Wife's Death

Monrovia — Liberian economist Samuel Jackson has described the death of his wife as a grave injustice, saying she came to Liberia in search of love but instead lost her life.

Speaking to journalists at the gate of South Beach Prison following his release on bail, Jackson said his temporary freedom was not his primary concern, but rather the fate of his late wife, whose body remains in the mortuary with no burial arrangements yet made.

"This is an injustice being done to my wife," Jackson said tearfully. "She came to Liberia for love and met death. What can anyone say about a woman who came for love and met death?"

Jackson's release was delayed after his bail bond could not initially be processed. On Monday, April 6, Criminal Court "A" Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie reportedly could not be located over the weekend when the defense team attempted to secure the bond. Media reports claimed the judge's absence left Jackson stranded at South Beach Prison, as his signature was required to finalize the bail.

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Lawyers representing Jackson said they searched for Judge Willie from Friday morning until the close of court without success, raising concerns that the absence may have been deliberate.

Following the reports, the Judicial Public Information Section launched an investigation. The probe found that the claims originated from a social media post published on Sunday by Attorney Jeremiah Samuel Dugbo, who stated that Jackson's charges had been reduced by the Special Grand Jury of Montserrado County.

After the investigation report was submitted, Judge Willie ordered Attorney Dugbo to retract the statement and issue an apology. Dugbo complied and subsequently deleted the post.

After what his legal team described as prolonged efforts, Judge Willie later signed a bail bond of approximately US$20,000, leading to Jackson's release from South Beach Prison.

Jackson was detained on Thursday, April 2, 2026, after the Liberia National Police charged him with multiple offenses, including manslaughter, negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault.

When asked about his time in detention and his mental state, Jackson declined to discuss details of the incident, stating that such matters were secondary. He maintained his innocence and thanked friends and family around the world for their support.

"I want people to know that I did nothing," he said. "This woman met her demise the way God wanted it. We hope to expedite the return of her body to South Africa for burial."