Ghana: Zimbabwean President Tours Acarp After Zoomlion-Geo Pomona MOU

The President of Zimbabwe, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa, has toured the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP) during his State visit to Ghana, praising the facility as a prime example of how technology and local expertise can turn sanitation challenges into economic opportunities.

Speaking on Thursday, President Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of leveraging technology and innovation in addressing Africa's waste management issues. He noted that modern systems are transforming sanitation, creating value-added opportunities, improving public health, and generating employment for young people.

He highlighted the significance of partnerships such as the one between Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Zimbabwe's Geo Pomona Waste Management (Pvt) Ltd., describing them as models for collaborative, African-driven solutions to local challenges.

Prior to the visit, Zoomlion and Geo Pomona signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance waste management initiatives through combined expertise and resources. The agreement focuses on improving collection, processing, recycling, and disposal of waste, promoting sustainability, operational synergy, and resource sharing, with mechanisms for review and renewal.

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The MoU is expected to strengthen waste management infrastructure, promote environmental sustainability, and contribute to cleaner communities in both countries.

During the tour, President Mnangagwa visited the control room and operational sections of ACARP, observing sorting lines, composting tunnels, and monitoring systems. He interacted with staff to understand the plant's model, which has the capacity to process up to 1,200 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste daily. Recyclables are recovered, while organic waste is converted into compost for agriculture.

The Minister of Labour, Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, noted that interest in sanitation-related jobs has risen sharply, with many young people now seeking opportunities at the plant. He emphasised that improved structures and dignified working conditions are gradually changing the sector's perception.

In his welcome address, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, highlighted the growing strategic relationship between Ghana and Zimbabwe. He said the group, operating 76 subsidiaries across 16 sectors, remains committed to delivering African solutions to African challenges.

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ACARP is one of the state-of-the-art waste management facilities operated by the Jospong Group across Ghana's 16 regions, demonstrating the potential for technology-driven, sustainable waste management.