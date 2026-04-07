Ghana: Police Arrest 11 Nigerians Over Drugs, Cybercrime in Tamale

THE Northern Regional Special Operations Team of the Ghana Police Service has arrested 11 Nigerians for their alleged involvement in drug peddling and internet fraud in the Tamale Metropolis.

The intelligence-led operation, carried out on March 30, 2026, at approximately 18:00 hours by a team of 35 personnel led by Chief Inspector Abu Issahaku, marked a major breakthrough in the fight against crime in the metropolis.

Those arrested were identified as Benjamin Ahmed, 29; Michael Monday, 25; Frank Chinadu, 25; and Emmanuel Chukwuong, 25. The rest were Renew Onochie, 25; Francis Asisi, 25; Owen Umoh, 29; Shadrack John, 22; Okolie James, 27; and Purity Madubunachukwu, 17.

A statement made available to The Ghanaian Times in Tamale said the operation commenced at Yung, where one of the suspects, Mohammed Hudu, 28, was arrested with two sachets of 250mg Tramadol.

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The statement said the team, acting on further intelligence, proceeded to Wamale, where 10 other suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

It stated that a search conducted at the suspects' premises led to the retrieval of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, two sachets of 225mg Tramadol, nine laptop computers, three SIM cards, and 11 mobile phones.

All the suspects are in police custody at the Northern Regional Headquarters, assisting with investigation.