Ghana: High Court Restrains Retired Squadron Leader From Tse Addo Land

THE Land Division of the Accra High Court has perpetually restrained a retired officer, Squadron Leader John William Quainoo, from entering a disputed parcel of land at Tse Addo.

In a judgment delivered on January 27, 2026, and presided over by Justice Kwame Gyamfi Osei, the court also barred some serving military officers from accessing the land.

The court held that Sqn Ldr Quainoo (rtd) failed to adduce evidence to support his claim that the grantors of the plaintiff lacked the capacity to transfer ownership of the land.

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"It is clear from the evidence that the defendant interfered with the disputed land and has failed to justify his actions," the court stated.

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The court consequently declared the plaintiff, Adolf Tetteh Adjei, as the rightful owner of the 2.40-acre property and granted him possession.

In addition, the court awarded GH¢100,000 as punitive damages against the defendant for using soldiers to trespass on the land, even after judgment had been delivered.

A further cost of GH¢60,000 was also awarded against the defendant.

Mr Adjei had instituted an action against Sqn Ldr Quainoo (rtd) for trespass on the land. He sought, among others, a perpetual injunction to restrain the defendant, his agents, servants and assigns from entering or dealing in any manner with the land.

The plaintiff also prayed the court for general damages for trespass, recovery of possession, as well as costs, including legal fees.