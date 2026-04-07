Nigeria: Itsekiri Youths Call for Careful Management of Pipeline Surveillance Contracts in Niger Delta

7 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Itsekiri Youths for Good Governance (IYGG) has urged the federal government to ensure careful management and oversight of pipeline surveillance contracts in the Niger Delta to maintain safety and operational efficiency.

In a statement issued on Monday, the group stressed that pipeline surveillance is a critical component of national infrastructure protection and should be handled by competent and proven operators.

The IYGG noted the importance of maintaining stability in the Niger Delta and highlighted the need for strong operational frameworks that support security and lawful economic activity.

The group encouraged the government to strengthen existing arrangements by providing adequate support and resources to surveillance contractors with a track record of effective service.

Additionally, the IYGG appealed to community leaders, youth organizations, and stakeholders across the Niger Delta to work collaboratively to promote safety, unity, and lawful management of oil infrastructure.

The statement was signed by Mone Oris, Chairman, and Metsaghanrun S. Oki, Secretary of the Itsekiri Youths for Good Governance.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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