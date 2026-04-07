Nigeria: Ibadan Indigenes Urge Preservation of Historic Lagelu Burial Site

Indigenes of Ibadanland have called on the government to take steps to preserve the historic burial site of Lagelu as a protected heritage and potential tourist centre.

The concern was raised during a historical tour at Awotan, Apete in Odo Local Government Area over the weekend, part of the grand finale of the 2026 Ibadan Cultural Festival.

The Chairman of the 2026 Ibadan Cultural Festival and Mogaji of the Akere Dynasty, Mogaji Moshood Golagade Akere, described the visit as an important historical exercise for indigenes.

"This is a historical tour for Ibadan indigenes. We all believe in the Ibadan of Lagelu, and although we are now in the third Ibadan, the origins trace back to this town, where we have the legacy of Lagelu. We are here to visit the site where Lagelu was buried as part of our historical tour for the 2026 Cultural Festival," Akere said.

He highlighted the need for protection of the site, noting that its preservation is important for cultural and educational purposes.

"We are calling on the government to look into this matter and ensure the area is preserved as an open space, serving both as a heritage site and a tourist centre," he added.

Akere also emphasized the historical and cultural significance of the site, urging continued awareness and advocacy to safeguard it for future generations.