Liberia: Government Sends Mining Team to Nimba County to Investigate Reported Gold Discovery

- The Ministry of Mines and Energy has launched a formal investigation into reports of a gold rush in Tappita, Nimba County, dispatching a team of mining engineers and geologists to verify the claims and assess possible violations of the country's mining and environmental laws.

In a statement issued on April 3, the ministry said the team has been deployed to establish the facts on the ground amid unverified reports circulating widely across media platforms that have fueled speculation about uncontrolled mining activity in the area.

Team deployed

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The investigative mission is led by Emmanuel Vaye, assistant minister for planning, research and development. The team also includes Inspector General for Mines Agatius B. Coker, Director of Mines Alwell Aloysius Carr, and Deputy Inspector General for Mines Adolphus M.G.D. Gleekia.

The ministry said the team's mandate is to verify whether a significant mineral discovery has been made, assess the scale of reported activity, and determine whether Liberia's mining and environmental laws have been breached.

Preliminary measures taken

Mines and Energy Minister R. Matenokay Tingban has engaged Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono as authorities move to contain the situation ahead of the team's findings. The ministry said preliminary measures have already been initiated at the county level to prevent escalation.

Call for calm

The ministry cautioned against drawing premature conclusions, warning that misinformation could inflame tensions or trigger unregulated movement into the area.

"The ministry calls on the public to avoid sensationalizing the matter while it looks into its authenticity to determine the actual facts and circumstances," the statement said.

Officials said findings from the assessment will be made public upon completion of the investigation.

Unverified reports of mineral finds in Liberia have, in past cases, sparked sudden influxes of miners, resulting in safety hazards, land disputes, and environmental damage. The ministry did not confirm whether any discovery had been made, and said the investigation remains ongoing.