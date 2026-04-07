Liberia: Grand Gedeh University Debuts With U.S.$1m Fund Drive

Monrovia — Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung has officially unveiled Grand Gedeh University (GGU) and launched the institution's maiden US$1 million Education Endowment Fund Drive, describing the milestone as the birth of hope, the rise of opportunity, and the opening of doors that were once closed to many.

The university's endowment fund drive aims to address current and future funding challenges, focusing on scholarships, faculty capacity-building programs, infrastructure development, and technology for digital learning.

Delivering the keynote on Monday, April 6, 2026, at Monrovia City Hall, the Vice President emphasized that the transformation of the former community college into a full university represents a new chapter for the nation.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by the Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration in the Office of the Vice President, Macdonald Momo Metzger, highlighted the broader impact of the institution, noting that it will serve not only Grand Gedeh County but the entire southeastern region.

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Vice President Koung stressed the need for excellence, urging that GGU must not only serve the southeast but also compete with the very best across the education sector in Liberia. He praised the Ministry of Education and the university's leadership for their unwavering commitment to the initiative.

As part of his personal contribution, he announced, "I am pleased to pledge my commitment to the construction of a modern Student Center," and made an initial contribution of US$5,000 toward the fund drive.

Reaffirming the government's stance on education, the Vice President declared, "This government is serious about education, serious about inclusion, and serious about opportunity," while emphasizing the need to combat "illiteracy, ignorance, and brain drain."

The launch of Grand Gedeh University marks a significant step in Liberia's drive toward inclusive development, with the Vice President urging the university to stand as a promise fulfilled and a promise renewed.

Earlier, the President of the university, Eric Z.M. Gbotoe, noted that higher education remains central to Liberia's national development agenda. He emphasized that institutions like Grand Gedeh University play a critical role in expanding access to tertiary education, particularly in underserved regions.

He added that establishing a structured education endowment fund reflects a strong commitment to infrastructural and institutional development.

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Also speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, William D. Towah Sr., stated that the US$1 million initiative would significantly boost the university's revenue base.

He assured stakeholders that, with adequate funding, Grand Gedeh University will be positioned to deliver state-of-the-art educational infrastructure.