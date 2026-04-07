Liberia: China Awards Two Maritime Scholarships to Lima

Congo Town — The Government of the People's Republic of China has awarded two scholarship slots to the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), strengthening bilateral cooperation between China and Liberia in the maritime sector.

The scholarships will enable two Liberians to pursue advanced maritime studies at Dalian Maritime University in China. The award follows a diplomatic meeting held on April 2, 2026, between H.E. Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, and Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr., Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Liberia Maritime Authority.

According to officials, the scholarships are part of China's broader global initiative to attract and develop outstanding talent while promoting international cooperation in education and technical expertise.

During the meeting, Ambassador Yin briefed the LiMA Commissioner on key outcomes of China's recent National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. He emphasized China's commitment to advancing high-level opening-up during the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

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Ambassador Yin also highlighted the "Five-Point Initiative of China and Pakistan for Restoring Peace and Stability in the Gulf and Middle East Region," noting that both China and Liberia are major players in the international maritime arena with significant prospects for expanded cooperation. He reaffirmed China's willingness to work closely with Liberia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and to further enrich the China-Liberia strategic partnership through maritime collaboration.

In response, Cllr. Lighe expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for its long-standing support for Liberia's development, particularly in the maritime sector. He noted that cooperation between the two countries remains strong and continues to yield positive results.

"Liberia will continue to expand economic and trade ties with China and deepen the strategic partnership between our two nations," Cllr. Lighe stated.

Speaking to his team, the LiMA Commissioner described the scholarships as a significant milestone in the Authority's efforts to strengthen human resource capacity within Liberia's maritime sector.

"This opportunity comes at a critical time as we intensify our focus on capacity building as a key pillar of institutional development," he said. "These scholarships will equip young Liberians with the technical expertise and global exposure needed to advance our maritime sector."

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Cllr. Lighe further emphasized that sustained investment in human capital is essential to maintaining Liberia's status as a leading maritime nation.

"We remain committed to developing a highly skilled workforce capable of effectively managing and sustaining Liberia's maritime program," he added, while extending appreciation to the Government of the People's Republic of China for its continued partnership and support.

The scholarship recipients will study at Dalian Maritime University, one of the world's premier maritime institutions, renowned for excellence in maritime education, research, and professional training.