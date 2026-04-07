Nigeria: Abuja Erupts in Historic Celebration As Adeboye, Dikko, Others Lead Peace March to Mark International Day of Sports

Thousands of Nigerians took to the streets of Abuja for an unforgettable day of unity, compassion, and high-energy celebration marking the 2026 International Day of Sports for Development and Peace.

The event, seamlessly blending fitness, fun, and humanitarian impact, culminated in significant support for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

At the heart of the day's success was the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, Hon. Adeyinka Anthony Adeboye, whose leadership transformed the global observance into a powerful national movement.

The day commenced with a massive Presidential Peace Walk, drawing an impressive crowd from all walks of life. Participants marched in solidarity from Unity Fountain to Eagles Square, sending a strong message of national cohesion. Dignitaries from the sports ecosystem, including Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), and Engr Habu Ahmed Gumel, President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, were among those present.

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At Eagles Square, the atmosphere shifted into a vibrant celebration with an electrifying aerobics and fitness session. In his opening remarks, Adeboye commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritising sports and youth development. "This is more than a walk--it is a movement for unity, peace, and national development," he stated. "I want to sincerely appreciate Mr. President for his unwavering support and commitment to grassroots sports. His vision is creating opportunities and giving hope to young Nigerians across the country."

The day's highlight came at the IDP Camp in Apo, where Adeboye and his team extended the celebration to vulnerable communities. The camp buzzed with football matches, 100-meter races, sack races, and egg-and-bottle competitions, with both youths and women participating.

Beyond the sporting activities, the outreach provided tangible support, with bags of rice, maize, beans, and other essential food items distributed, alongside cash rewards for families. The gesture sparked visible excitement and gratitude.

"Sport must go beyond competition--it must touch lives," Adeboye added. "Today, we are not just celebrating; we are restoring hope, sharing joy, and reminding every Nigerian that they matter."

Observers noted that the event perfectly captured the global theme, "Building Bridges, Breaking Barriers," by uniting diverse groups and extending support to those in need. As the day concluded, a clear message emerged: through sport, unity is possible, hope is restored, and a stronger Nigeria is within reach.