Nigeria: Young Smashers Invade Ikoyi Club As Leadway Tennis Clinic Serves Off

Over 100 young junior tennis players will descend upon the tennis courts of the Ikoyi Club 1938 as the annual Easter Holiday Junior Tennis Clinic and Tournament commences on Tuesday (today).

This age-group developmental initiative, sponsored by Leadway Assurance Company, marks the 8th edition in the series. This year's event promises to be enjoyable for both the children and club members, all in the spirit of the season.

To teach them the fundamentals of the game and to 'catch them young', quality coaches have been arranged by the tennis section of the exclusive club to guide the youngsters.

The children will use the clinic to further hone their developing skills in the sport, while new participants, the beginners, are expected to learn the basics as they embark on their tennis journey.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Both Boys' and Girls' categories will feature clinic sessions and competition across four age groups: 5-7, 8-10, 11-13, and 14-16 respectively.

The exclusive club has been working tirelessly to ensure the young players thoroughly enjoy the 2026 edition of the tournament.

Games Captain, Segun Olajide, and Tennis Section Chairman, Victor Onyekpa, have worked around the clock to organise this event, not only for the youngsters but also for the numerous club members who are expected to relax and watch as the stars of tomorrow showcase their abilities.

Chairman, Onyekpa, stated: "We are thrilled to welcome the children to the Easter clinic. We've made every preparation to ensure that the event runs smoothly. And I hope the children will have lots of fun while learning or improving their game of tennis."

Head of Admin, Ikoyi Club Tennis Section, Gbenga Adetona, confirmed that the clinic will take place between 7th and 10th April at the tennis courts of the exclusive club, while the Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, 11th April, at the same venue.