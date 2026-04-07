Nigeria: Gusau Leads NFF Delegation to Condole Late Yabagi's Family in Bida

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, led a delegation of prominent Nigerian football officials to Bida on Monday to offer their condolences to the family of the late Alhaji Yabagi Baba.

Alhaji Baba, who served as the Vice Chairman of the Niger State Football Association, recently passed away, leaving a void in the local football community.

Alhaji Gusau, accompanied by other key figures in Nigerian football, expressed profound sorrow at the loss of Alhaji Baba. He lauded the late Vice Chairman's dedication and contributions to the development of football in Niger State and the nation as a whole.

The delegation assured the bereaved family of their support during this difficult time. The visit underscores the unity and camaraderie within the Nigerian football fraternity as they mourn the passing of one of their own.