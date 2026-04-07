Nigeria: Muslim Group Congratulates Yusuf Ali On Honorary Phd

The Companion, an association of Muslim professionals, has congratulated legal luminary Yusuf Olaolu Ali on the conferment of an honorary doctorate degree.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by its National Amir, Imam Nojeem, and National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tunde Akanni, the group described the recognition as a testament to Ali's decades of contribution to the legal profession and society.

The group said the honour "is not merely a title but a resounding validation of a lifetime dedicated to compliance with Islamic philosophy manifesting in the pursuit of justice, the advancement of legal scholarship, as well as the enrichment of general human philosophy."

Ali, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), was praised for his impact in both legal practice and academia, with the group noting that he has remained "a beacon of excellence in the Nigerian legal temple, seamlessly blending the rigors of active legal practice with uncommon depth of academic inquiry."

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The Companion also commended the University of Abuja for the decision to honour him, stating: "We rejoice with the University of Abuja for electing to honour a man who embodies distinctions from different perspectives."

Highlighting his professional achievements, the group said Ali is "a formidable force in the courtroom, known for his clinical precision, ethical steadfastness, and unwavering commitment to the Rule of Law."

It further noted his contributions to legal scholarship and mentorship, adding that his work "earned him the unprecedented role of a Professor of Practice at the Federal University of Oye Ekiti," where he continues to guide younger professionals.

Beyond his legal career, the statement acknowledged Ali's philanthropic efforts, describing him as "a philanthropist dedicated to opening opportunities to society's underlings," with several tertiary institutions benefiting from his support.

The group concluded by celebrating the recognition as well-deserved, stating that the honorary doctorate is "a fitting tribute to a man who continues to serve as a compass for the legal profession and a pillar of intellectual integrity."