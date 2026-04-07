Liberia: MYS Suspends Director, Others At Nation's Leading Vocational Training Center Amid Mixed Public Reactions and Speculations

Monrovia — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) has announced the immediate suspension of the Director of the Monrovia Vocational Training Center (MVTC) along with several other key officials and has appointed an interim team to manage the affairs of the institution.

MVTC, operated by the Government of Liberia (GoL), through the Ministry's Department of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), is responsible for designing, implementing, and monitoring programs in technical and vocational education across the country.

In a statement issued early Monday afternoon, April 6, the Ministry confirmed the suspension of Wilfred Payne (Director), Hamilton Faryah (Finance Officer) and Kenneh Lawson (Admissions Officer).

However, the Ministry, under the leadership of Minister Cornelia Kruah-Togba, did not provide specific reasons for the decision, triggering mixed public reactions and widespread speculations.

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The Ministry's decision has raised more questions than answers, as the current leadership has remained tight-lipped regarding the exact cause of the administrative action.

According to MYS, the suspended officials are subject to a one-month internal investigation. This has fueled speculation ranging from alleged financial improprieties and administrative lapses to claims of a possible witch-hunt within the institution.

Just two weeks prior, the Ministry announced that, effective April 20, 2026, incoming students at MVTC would no longer be required to purchase materials for practical sessions.

The decision followed reports that students at the government-run institution were being exploited through inflated material costs and the imposition of unauthorized fees.

The Ministry also acknowledged its inability to accommodate all successful applicants, noting that approximately 1,800 candidates who passed the entrance examination had initially been unable to enroll. It expressed optimism that the new measures would create opportunities for those students to begin their training.

Tensions surrounding the institution escalated late last year during the 14th graduation ceremony of MVTC, which ended in chaos after students protested alleged administrative failures.

The ceremony -- held under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's Unity Party-led administration -- was disrupted when members of the graduating class demanded the distribution of graduation materials they claimed to have already paid for.

The situation escalated shortly after a motivational speech by alumna Mariana Davis, when aggrieved students stormed the podium, citing the administration's failure to provide gowns, certificates and other required items.

More than 1,200 students were expected to graduate in disciplines including Heavy Duty Mechanics, Carpentry, Automotive, LEC Technician Training, Plumbing, Building Trades, Architecture, Computer Science, and Light Duty Mechanics. However, the event ended prematurely due to the unrest.

In response, the Ministry issued a statement condemning the disruption while reaffirming its commitment to student welfare.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports has received troubling reports from the Monrovia Vocational Training Center and expresses disappointment following the disruption of the MVTC graduation ceremony earlier today by seven disenchanted students," the statement read.

While acknowledging the graduates' achievement after 18 months of training, the Ministry described the protest as disruptive and unfair to the majority of students and their families.

MYS further noted that under the previous administration, MVTC enrolled nearly 1,500 students--1,194 of whom benefited from free tuition--despite the institution's intended capacity of 500. It maintained that efforts were made to ensure quality training despite overcrowding and earlier protests during the academic cycle.

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Observers believe the suspension of MVTC officials and the ongoing investigation may form part of broader efforts by Minister Kruah-Togba to enforce accountability and restore confidence in the institution, particularly regarding the management of funds.

Pending the outcome of the investigation, the Ministry has appointed Mr. Alieu Kemokai as Acting Director General for TVET.

Kemokai previously served in the same role during the administration of former President George Manneh Weah before being replaced by Mr. Payne under President Boakai's government.

Other members of the interim leadership include Cyrus Zizi as Acting Director of MVTC and Kaema Jones as Acting Administrator.