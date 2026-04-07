Liberia: SUP Rallies Citizens Ahead of April 14 'Jobs and Justice' Protest, Receives Unlikely Endorsements

Monrovia — The Student Unification Party (SUP) has intensified its mobilization efforts, reaffirming its commitment to a massive demonstration scheduled for April 14, 2026.

During a press conference held Monday, April 6 at the University of Liberia's Capitol Hill Campus, the party leadership declared that the "struggle for survival" remains non-negotiable under the current administration.

SUP Chairman Odecious Mulbah, addressing the major press conference ahead of April 14, emphasized that the upcoming march is a direct response to what he described as the systemic neglect of the Liberian populace.

"The struggle for jobs and justice is a demand birthed by the vast majority of the Liberian citizenry," Mulbah stated. "This march is never about SUP as an entity; it is about our people who have been abandoned--those whose rights are being continuously trampled upon by this Unity Party-led Government under President Joseph Boakai."

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The April 14 date carries deep historical weight in Liberia, synonymous with civic demonstrations and the quest for social equity.

Mulbah asserted that the current economic climate, characterized by stagnant job growth and a perceived lack of judicial accountability, has pushed the "masses" to a breaking point.

According to the SUP Chairman, the protest is not intended to be a isolated event but the launch of a sustained campaign against the administration's economic policies.

He issued a stern warning that if the government fails to provide a concrete roadmap for employment and social justice following the demonstration, the party will escalate its advocacy.

"The April 14 Jobs and Justice Protest will remain a consistent struggle," Mulbah added firmly. "Even after the sun sets on April 14, if the government cannot find the means to address the basic needs of the people--especially the fundamental question of jobs--SUP will continue to pursue this struggle. We will not be silenced until the dignity of the Liberian worker and the graduate is restored."

In a surprising turn of events, the planned protest has begun to garner endorsements from various sectors, including the CDC-COP--an auxiliary of the main opposition Congress for Democratic Change(CDC).

The endorsement comes despite a fraught history between the two groups; the CDC-COP was previously alleged to have orchestrated the brutal manhandling of several university students on July 26, 2022, most notably Christopher Walter Sisulu Sivili.

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The Sivili case, which drew international condemnation for its violence, remains a point of contention as activists point out that justice has yet to be fully served for the victims. The alignment of these groups underscores the growing dissatisfaction with the current government's performance.

The endorsement of the CDC-COP has been signaled by several social media users, Darius Toweh, the Secretary of LINSU, "I am not too sure of this. I know that this CANNOT be. I am a SUPIST and I know our party very well ideologically. As the SECRETARY GENERAL of all of the students in the republic of Liberia, for which comrade Christopher Walter Sisulu Sivili is one of the constituent members, and an ideologue of SUP, I will officially have a position on this if our investigation establishes this as a REALITY. Till then, we are investigating," he said