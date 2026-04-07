Liberia: Weak Enforcement, Shared Responsibility Driving Liberia's Road Crisis

editorial

LIBERIA'S WORSENING ROAD safety record is no longer just a statistic--it is a national emergency demanding urgent, honest reflection and decisive action.

WITH 478 ACCIDENTS, 71 deaths, and 309 injuries recorded in just the first quarter of 2026, the figures released by the Liberia National Police paint a grim picture. March alone saw 186 crashes, underscoring how rapidly the situation is deteriorating, particularly in Montserrado County, where the bulk of incidents occur.

BUT BEYOND THE numbers lies a deeper, more troubling reality: a systemic failure of enforcement, accountability, and public responsibility.

CITIZENS ARE NOT mincing words. Many, like Joseph Walker Jr., squarely blame weak enforcement and corruption within traffic management systems. His assertion that police bear "90 percent" of the blame may be debatable, but it reflects a growing public perception that laws exist largely on paper, not in practice.

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THE WIDESPREAD ALLEGATIONS are familiar--checkpoints used more for collecting bribes than enforcing safety, unqualified drivers obtaining licenses, and highway patrols failing to remove hazardous vehicles. If even a fraction of these claims holds true, then Liberia's road crisis is not merely accidental--it is institutional.

TO ITS CREDIT, the Liberia National Police has acknowledged gaps. Deputy Commissioner Sam K. Collins admits that many drivers lack proper training despite holding licenses. This is a critical point. A licensing system that fails to verify competence is not just ineffective--it is dangerous.

HOWEVER, ACKNOWLEDGING THE problem is only the first step. The real test lies in whether reforms are implemented with seriousness and sustained oversight.

THE PROPOSED TRAINING of driving school instructors is a positive move. But without broader systemic reform--tightened licensing procedures, elimination of corruption at checkpoints, and consistent highway patrols--such initiatives risk becoming cosmetic solutions to a structural problem.

EQUALLY IMPORTANT IS the role of drivers themselves. Recklessness, speeding, drunk driving, and disregard for pedestrian safety remain major contributors to accidents. As some citizens have rightly noted, there is a culture of entitlement on the roads--drivers insisting on their "right" even when it endangers lives.

THIS POINTS TO a dual failure: institutions are not enforcing the law, and citizens are not respecting it.

THE SITUATION IS further complicated by poor vehicle conditions. Reports of cars operating without proper brakes or steering control highlight a glaring gap in inspection and regulation. Allowing unroadworthy vehicles on public roads is, in effect, a silent endorsement of preventable tragedy.

MOTORCYCLISTS, TOO, RAISE legitimate concerns. While enforcement in "no-go zones" is necessary, it must be carried out professionally. Sudden, poorly coordinated crackdowns that create panic can themselves trigger accidents--defeating the very purpose of enforcement.

WHAT LIBERIA FACES, therefore, is not a single problem but a convergence of failures: weak enforcement, poor training, inadequate regulation, and risky human behavior.

The way forward must be equally comprehensive.

FIRST, THE GOVERNMENT must overhaul the driver licensing system to ensure that only properly trained and certified individuals are allowed on the roads. Second, the police must shift from static, revenue-driven checkpoints to active, intelligence-led patrols focused on safety. Third, strict oversight mechanisms must be introduced to curb corruption within traffic enforcement.

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AT THE SAME time, public education campaigns are essential. Road safety is not solely the responsibility of the police--it is a shared civic duty. Drivers, pedestrians, and passengers alike must understand that safety begins with individual choices.

FINALLY, ACCOUNTABILITY MUST be non-negotiable. Officers who solicit bribes, institutions that issue licenses without due diligence, and drivers who flout the law must all face consequences. Without accountability, reform efforts will remain hollow.

LIBERIA CANNOT AFFORD to normalize the daily loss of lives on its roads. Each statistic represents a family shattered, a future cut short, and a nation diminished.

THE CRISIS IS CLEAR. The causes are known. What remains is the will to act--decisively, transparently, and without compromise.