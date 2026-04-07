Liberia: Rep. Koinah Revives Radio Kokoyah in Bong County With Major Equipment Donation

Kokoyah — Representative Prince Koinah, lawmaker of District One in Bong County, has provided modern broadcasting equipment to Radio Kokoyah, valued at over US$10,000.

Radio Kokoyah, a community-owned station serving residents of Kokoyah District, went off air in 2023 due to logistical and technical setbacks that severely affected its operations.

Its absence created a gap in the flow of local information, particularly in rural communities that rely heavily on radio as a primary source of news, education, and public awareness.

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With the latest intervention, the station is now poised to resume operations, bringing renewed hope to residents who have long awaited its return.

The donated equipment includes a 1-kilowatt transmitter, a 16-channel Yamaha mixer, microphones, headphones, a desktop computer, mic arms, studio chairs, and several other essential broadcasting tools.

The upgrade is not only expected to restore operations but also significantly enhance the station's capacity, allowing its signal to extend beyond Bong County into neighboring areas of Grand Bassa and Nimba Counties.

Speaking during the official presentation, Rep. Koinah underscored the critical role community radio plays in strengthening grassroots engagement and fostering development.

He emphasized that stations like Radio Kokoyah serve as a bridge between local authorities and citizens, ensuring that important information reaches even the most remote communities.

Rep. Koinah elaborated further on his motivation, explaining that his decision to support the station was driven by the urgent need to restore a vital communication lifeline for his constituents.

He noted that during the station's closure, many residents were left without access to timely information on health, education, and governance, which he described as a serious setback for community development.

According to him, reviving Radio Kokoyah is part of an effort to empower citizens through access to information and inclusive dialogue. The lawmaker pointed out that community media plays a crucial role in preserving local identity and culture.

He said Radio Kokoyah has historically provided a platform for local voices, traditions, and discussions that are often overlooked by national media. By restoring the station, he believes the people of Kokoyah District will regain a sense of ownership and pride in their own narratives, while also promoting transparency and accountability at the local level.

Rep. Koinah stated: "When Radio Kokoyah went silent, it was not just a station that stopped broadcasting; it was a community that lost its voice. My decision to support its restoration is rooted in the belief that every citizen deserves access to information and a platform to be heard, regardless of where they live."

He further added: "Development is not only about roads and buildings; it is also about communication and awareness. By bringing this station back, we are rebuilding a space where ideas can be shared, concerns can be raised, and solutions can be discussed collectively for the progress of our district."

The equipment was handed over to a cross-section of community leaders, including Elder Duah Kangar, Obediah Zohr, Marcuson Nyeah, and other stakeholders, who welcomed the initiative as a transformative step for the district. They pledged to work closely with the station's management to ensure it fulfills its mission of promoting peace, unity, and reconciliation.

Radio Kokoyah Station Manager, Victor C.B. Smith, expressed profound appreciation for the lawmaker's intervention, describing it as both timely and impactful.

He explained that the station had struggled with outdated equipment and financial constraints for years, which eventually forced it off air. According to him, the new donation represents not just a technical upgrade but a complete revival of the station's operations and vision.

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Smith further noted that the restoration of Radio Kokoyah would greatly enhance the dissemination of credible information and create opportunities for community engagement.

He emphasized that the station intends to expand its programming to include educational content, public service announcements, and interactive shows that address key issues affecting residents across the region.

In expressing his gratitude, Smith stated: "This support has come at a time when the community needed it the most. Representative Koinah has not only restored a radio station but has reignited hope among the people who depend on it daily for information and connection."

Meanwhile, installation of the equipment is already underway, led by a technician engaged by Rep. Koinah. Preparations for test transmission are ongoing, with the station expected to resume broadcasting in the coming days.