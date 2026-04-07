Liberia: 'Grand Gedeh Youth Center Will Not Be Dormant Again' - Minister Kruah Launches Zwedru Youth Center Computer Training Program

Zwedru — The Minister of Youth and Sports, Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah is on her second phase of her County tour affecting the Southeastern part of Liberia as she launched the Zwedru Youth Center Computer Training Program in Grand Gedeh County.

The initiative that is described as a pilot project is intended to be replicated across youth centers nationwide.

Following a county tour in Bomi over the weekend, Minister Kruah traveled to Grand Gedeh County where she interacted with several youth leaders after the launch the computer training program.

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The computer training initiative is a partnership between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Rethink Tech Foundation.

The Minister was accompanied by Deputy Minister for TVET, Laraamand Nyonton, Assistant Minister for Sports, Murvee Gray, Grand Gedeh Superintendent, Alex Grant, and several senior officials of the Ministry.

The Minister pledged government support to improve the center upon her return to Monrovia. "So, Grand Gedeh Youth Center will not be dormant anymore," Minister Kruah said.

"We will go back and report that Grand Gedeh has already gone a step forward in setting up something like this and we can use this as a model," Minister Kruah said.

She added: "If you have got this without government funding it is only fair enough we provide whatever little support we have to join with you and you may be able to do this faster than we want."

Minister Kruah outlined initial improvements needed to make the center fully operational, including infrastructure upgrades and security measures.

"You will have the air condition. So, we will ask someone to come and do the estimate for us the change the windows to sliding windows and get the projector screen. And I think initially that is how we can get this place up and running," she said.

Minister Kruah added: "We are also concerned about security and so we will work with the county administrator so that the county administrator can provide some sort of security here."

The Minister praised the county's Youth and Sports coordinator for initiative and progress already made.

"We are very proud of you, we will use you as an example to our other youth coordinators to take initiative to bring dreams alive. Without us giving the initial push you were able to move with this and today you have 30 computers. That is remarkable and we forward to replicate it to other youth center," she said.

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During her visit, Minister Kruah also toured Zwedru Multilateral High School, emphasizing the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

She highlighted key challenges affecting the institution, particularly the limited access to reliable electricity the constraints the hands-on technical learning.

Minister Kruah announced that more than 50 young people in Grand Gedeh County will benefit from a six-month internship program under the National Cadet Program.

Participants will serve as National Service Associates. The monthly stipend is US$150 the students will be placed in both public and private institutions. The program is set to begin accepting applications in April.

The National Cadet Program aims to reach all 15 counties in Liberia and will benefit approximately 1,000 young people something that will help bridge the gap between education and employment.