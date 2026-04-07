Liberia Taekwondo Federation Regains Voting Rights After 22 Years, Intensifies Preparations for National Championship

Monrovia — In a major breakthrough for combat sports development in Liberia, the Liberia Taekwondo Federation (LTF) has officially regained its voting rights at the World Taekwondo Elective Congress, ending a 22-year absence from one of the sport's most important global decision-making platforms.

The milestone marks Liberia's return to full participation in international taekwondo governance, with the last recorded vote cast by the federation dating back to 2004 during a congress held in South Korea.

According to an official communication dated April 1, 2026, and signed by the Secretary General of World Taekwondo, the Liberian body has been formally invited to participate as a voting member at the upcoming elective congress scheduled for later this year in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Federation President Master Junior Pewee Russian is expected to represent Liberia at the global gathering, a development widely seen as a vote of confidence in the federation's ongoing reforms and re-engagement with the international taekwondo community.

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Sports analysts say the restoration of voting rights not only strengthens Liberia's voice in global taekwondo affairs but also signals renewed credibility for the federation after more than two decades on the sidelines.

Referees Undergo Training Ahead of Championship

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to strengthen domestic competition standards, the Liberia Taekwondo Federation has intensified preparations for its upcoming Junior and Senior National Championship with the successful hosting of its first referees' seminar.

The training, organized by the federation's Referees Department, is aimed at ensuring a well-coordinated, transparent, and credible tournament later this month.

The seminar was held at the SKD Sports Complex and brought together members of the refereeing committee for technical and ethical orientation.

During the session, Federation President Master Junior Pewee Russian urged referees to maintain the highest standards of fairness and professionalism throughout the competition.

He warned that any officiating decisions perceived as unjust could undermine the federation's reform agenda and ongoing efforts to rebuild trust in the sport.

"Anything that makes athletes feel cheated will damage the integrity of the competition and the image of the federation," he cautioned.

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Also speaking at the event, Secretary General Grand Master Loveton M. Chea praised the leadership's initiative to recruit university students as referees and judges.

According to him, the inclusion of young, educated officials is expected to enhance neutrality, improve transparency, and promote fair play across competitions.

A Federation Rebuilding Its Image

The dual developments regaining international voting rights and strengthening domestic officiating reflect a broader effort by the Liberia Taekwondo Federation to reposition itself both locally and globally.

With increased international recognition and renewed focus on governance and competition standards, stakeholders believe the federation is entering a new phase aimed at restoring confidence, expanding participation, and elevating the sport's profile nationwide.

As Liberia prepares to take its seat once again at the global taekwondo table, attention now shifts to how these reforms will translate into sustained growth and international competitiveness for Liberian athletes.