Ghana: No More Excuses for Substandard Public Projects

THE warning by the Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Mr Paul Adjei, to contractors and local authorities must not be treated as just another routine caution. It must signal a decisive break from a troubling pattern that has plagued public infrastructure delivery in this country for far too long.

For years, Ghanaians have watched as school buildings, health facilities and other publicly funded projects deteriorate prematurely or, worse still, collapse under questionable circumstances. The recent tragedy at Accra New Town, where an uncompleted structure reportedly funded through GETFund collapsed and claimed lives, is a painful reminder of the cost of negligence, weak supervision and, in some cases, outright disregard for standards.

Mr Adjei is right to insist that taxpayers deserve value for money. Indeed, this is not merely a financial issue; it is a moral one. Every cedi allocated to GETFund represents the sacrifice of a Ghanaian worker. When such resources are wasted on substandard projects, it is not just money that is lost, trust in public institutions is eroded.

The role of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in this chain cannot be overlooked. Where they are responsible for awarding contracts, they must equally be held accountable for the outcomes. Passing responsibility between agencies has too often created gaps that allow poor workmanship to thrive without consequence.

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The Ghanaian Times believes that the establishment of a monitoring team by GETFund is a step in the right direction. However, monitoring alone will not solve the problem unless it is backed by firm, visible action. Contractors who deliver shoddy work must not only be sanctioned; they must be blacklisted and, where necessary, prosecuted. Anything short of this will only embolden others to cut corners.

We also take note of the call for greater collaboration with corporate entities and improved public engagement. These are commendable initiatives. However, they must not distract from the core responsibility of ensuring that every project funded under GETFund meets the highest standards of quality and safety.

The Ghanaian Times, like other responsible media outlets, has consistently highlighted concerns about the quality of public infrastructure. This convergence of voices from the media should serve as a wake-up call to all stakeholders that the issue is both urgent and national in scope.

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It is equally important for journalists to take up the challenge thrown to them by Mr Adjei to engage more deeply with the Fund. Investigative reporting and sustained public scrutiny remain essential tools in holding duty-bearers accountable.

Ultimately, the conversation must shift from promises to performance. Ghanaians are no longer interested in assurances; they want to see durable classrooms, safe buildings and infrastructure that stands the test of time.