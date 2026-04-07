Nigeria: Gunmen Ambush, Kill University Student in Plateau

Jos — Gunmen have ambushed and killed a 300-level university student in Dum Village, Bachi District, of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred late Monday night when the attackers, who had positioned themselves at the entrance of the village, opened fire on two young men from the community.

The victim was identified as Badung Sunday Alamba, a 29-year-old 300-level student of the Federal University of Education, Pankshin.

He was said to be the only child of his mother.

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A member of the community, Mr Dung Elisha, who spoke to our correspondent, described the attack as sad.

"He was the only child of his mother," Elisha said, adding that the deceased's companion, Dachomo Habila, narrowly escaped unhurt despite attempts by the gunmen to kill him.

Rwang Tengwong, National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He strongly condemned the attack, describing it as "a premeditated, calculated and barbaric assault on innocent civilians.

Tengwong said the terrorists deliberately targeted peaceful Berom communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, and Jos South Local Government Areas.

He called for an immediate and thorough investigation into the killing and urged security agencies to track down the perpetrators and their sponsors and bring them to justice without delay.

The BYM spokesman also urged security operatives to strengthen surveillance and protection around vulnerable communities that have repeatedly come under attack.

Efforts to reach the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, SP Alfred Alabo, for comments proved abortive.