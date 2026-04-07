Nigeria: 2027 - Kwara South Mandate Group Urges Respect for Traditional Rulers' Neutrality

The Kwara South Mandate Group has called for respect for the neutrality and dignity of first-class traditional rulers across the local government areas of Kwara South.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Chief Olayemi Afolayan, and made available to journalists in Ilorin, the group emphasised the importance of preserving the integrity of traditional institutions.

"We wish to stress that the institution of traditional leadership remains a pillar of cultural identity, unity, and moral authority in our society," the statement read.

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The group noted that traditional stools should not be drawn into partisan political activities, describing monarchs as custodians of heritage and symbols of collective dignity.

"Our traditional rulers are custodians of our heritage and embodiments of the values that bind our communities together. They must remain above partisan considerations and continue to serve as unifying figures," it stated.

It further πoдчepĸed the need to uphold the neutrality of traditional rulers, noting that they are fathers to all, regardless of political affiliation.

The group also called for fairness, equity, and mutual respect across all senatorial zones in the state, stressing the need to uphold democratic principles and protect cultural institutions.

"Leadership must be pursued through the will of the people, while our revered traditional institutions should be preserved and respected," the statement added.

Reaffirming its commitment to democratic values and cultural preservation, the Kwara South Mandate Group urged all stakeholders to promote unity, civility, and respect for established institutions.

It concluded that traditional rulers must continue to be regarded as symbols of honour, unity, and continuity, and should remain insulated from partisan political engagements.