Ghana: Deliver Quality Projects or Face Sanctions - Getfund Warns Contractors

The Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Mr Paul Adjei, has issued a stern warning to contractors handling GETFund-supported projects to prioritise quality and value for money.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Saturday, Mr Adjei stressed that Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) applying for GETFund resources must ensure taxpayers' money is not wasted on substandard work.

"The management of the Fund will not tolerate shoddy work. Any contractor executing a project with GETFund support must deliver quality results or face strict penalties," he said.

He cited the recently collapsed three-storey building at Accra New Town, which claimed lives during a church service, as an example of a project funded through GETFund via the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council.

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Mr Adjei explained that while GETFund provides financial backing for infrastructure, contract awards are typically handled by MMDCEs. He expressed concern over the declining quality of some completed projects and urged contractors to prioritise durable and impactful infrastructure over excessive profits.

"Ghanaian taxpayers make significant sacrifices to earn their income, and it is from these same resources that government funds development projects. They deserve nothing short of quality work," he said.

To ensure compliance, Mr Adjei disclosed the establishment of a special strategic monitoring team tasked with inspecting ongoing and completed GETFund projects nationwide. Any contractor failing to meet required standards will face sanctions.

He also highlighted that the GETFund Scholarship Scheme remains accessible to all Ghanaians, particularly students from rural and underserved communities, and assured that the process is free and transparent.

Additionally, Mr Adjei announced the creation of a Corporate Affairs Department within GETFund to improve public engagement, stakeholder collaboration, and information dissemination. The department will address concerns and clarify operations for the public and journalists.

He further noted that GETFund has partnered with corporate entities to support infrastructure projects, particularly to improve accommodation, teaching facilities, and logistics in educational institutions in deprived areas, and encouraged continued corporate support for these initiatives.