Ghana: Middle East Crisis - Choose Dialogue Over Violence - Pres. Mahama Appeals At Easter Service

President John Dramani Mahama has issued a strong call for peace across the world, urging nations to choose dialogue over violence as Christians mark Easter.

He expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict in the Middle East, describing it as a "painful irony" that violence persists in the very land where Jesus Christ preached peace and forgiveness.

Speaking at a Good Friday service organised by the Lighthouse Chapel International (LCI) at Independence Square, the President appealed to the global community to embrace unity, love, and reconciliation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Quoting the Gospel of Saint Matthew, he reminded world leaders that "blessed are the peacemakers" and urged them to prioritise peace efforts not only in the Middle East but in all conflict zones.

Related Articles

"As we celebrate Easter, we cannot ignore the pain of our world. Innocent lives continue to be lost, and suffering is deepening," he stated.

President Mahama stressed that Easter symbolised sacrifice, forgiveness, and renewal, and called on individuals and nations alike to reject hatred and division.

"Each of us must be instruments of unity, not agents of division. We must be part of the solutions we seek," he said. He reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to peace, justice, and human dignity, calling for restraint and sustained dialogue to resolve conflicts.

President Mahama described it as an eyesore that the land where Christ preached peace and forgiveness had become the epicentre of a debilitating conflict, leaving the world on edge.

"It is a painful irony that the land where Christ was born and preached love and forgiveness has become a theatre of war and violence," he lamented.

According to him, the essence of the season was to eschew hatred, embrace peace, and forgive, as Christ did even on the cross.

In a further call to action, President Mahama said, "Each of us must make decisions that will not make us agents of division but instruments of unity. We must not contribute to the problems we complain about, but be part of the solutions we seek."

He reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to peace, justice, and human dignity, and urged citizens to be guided by the message of Easter in their daily lives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Ghana stands for peace and human dignity, so we call for restraint, dialogue, and lasting peace. Hatred cannot drive out hatred; only love can do that," he stated.

President Mahama's call comes amid an escalating conflict involving the United States and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other. The conflict is gradually spreading to neighbouring countries, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Lebanon.