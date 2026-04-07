Nigeria: FG Begins Mass Trial of Suspected Terrorists in Abuja

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday began the mass trial of suspected terrorists charged with terrorism offences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trial, which usually takes place at Kainji in Niger, was moved to the Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja since the court is currently on Easter vacation.

The vacation, which commences on Tuesday, April 7, will end on April 13, and regular court sittings will resume on Tuesday, April 14, across all divisions of the court.

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Another 20 suspected terrorists facing trial before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday

NAN reports that the 13 courts at the Abuja FHC are currently busy with terrorist cases.

Some of the trial judges are Justice Binta Nyako, Justice Emeka Nwite, Justice Musa Liman, Akpan Ekerete, among others.

While Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, led the team of the Federal Government's lawyers before Justice Nyako, Aliyu Abubakar, the Director General, Legal Aid Council, led the team of lawyers for the 20 suspected terrorists before Nyako.

Some of the suspected terrorists in Nyako's cause list include Hamat Modu, Isah Ali, Awal Bello, Shehu Bukar, Alhaji Kulle, Mohammed Abacha Hassan, Aminami Mallum, Tasiu Yakubu, Abdullahi Ali, among others.

NAN reports that there was a heavy security beef-up in and around the Abuja Federal High Court as all roads leading to the court were blocked by armed security personnel while a police helicopter hovered around the Central Business District. (NAN)