Nigeria: 'God Did It' - Oshoba Celebrates Emphatic Knockout Victory Over UK Opponent

Nigerian boxer Elizabeth Oshoba has expressed gratitude and relief after delivering a dominant third-round technical knockout (TKO) victory over Britain's Chelsey Arnell in a super featherweight contest.

The unbeaten Oshoba, who improved her professional record to 10-0 with six knockouts, stopped Arnell at 42 seconds of the third round, underlining her growing reputation as one of Nigeria's brightest prospects in women's boxing.

Reacting to the victory in a post shared on her Facebook page after the bout, Oshoba attributed her success to divine grace, discipline, and teamwork.

"Victory👑 God did it🙏🏾," she wrote. "All glory to God--this was already written. I stayed consistent, trusted the process, and it paid off."

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She also acknowledged the role of her support system, including her trainers, sponsors, and promoters, singling out Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian of Most Valuable Promotions for providing the platform.

"A special thank you... for the opportunity and for bringing me back to the big stage," Oshoba added, while also appreciating global broadcasters Sky Sports and ESPN for showcasing the fight.

Dominant display

From the opening bell, Oshoba asserted control, using sharp jabs and powerful right hands to dictate the tempo. Her aggressive approach and superior ring craft quickly put Arnell on the defensive.

The Nigerian combined body shots with precise head strikes in the first round, gradually breaking down her opponent's resistance. By the second round, her combinations had begun to tell, as Arnell struggled to cope with the sustained pressure.

The decisive moment came early in the third round when Oshoba unleashed a series of clean right hands that visibly hurt Arnell and forced her onto the ropes. Sensing the finish, Oshoba pressed forward with a barrage of punches, prompting the referee to step in and stop the contest.

Rising profile

Since turning professional in 2022, Oshoba has steadily built an impressive résumé. Prior to this bout, she held the IBF International super featherweight title and the WBC Silver featherweight belt, achievements that have positioned her as a serious contender on the global stage.

Her latest victory comes after a previous win over Czech fighter Lenka Volejníčková in March 2025, further extending her unbeaten run.

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Arnell, who entered the fight with a 5-2-1 record, had hoped to build on her recent win over Nicholine Achieng but was ultimately outclassed by Oshoba's power and precision.

Global ambitions

Oshoba's triumph, staged on an international platform with backing from major promoters and broadcasters, signals her readiness for bigger opportunities in the sport.

In her message to fans across Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and beyond, the boxer dedicated the victory to her supporters.

"To everyone who supported me in the UK, Nigeria, and around the world--this win is for you," she wrote, adding confidently: "The Empress reigns."

With her unbeaten record intact and momentum firmly on her side, Oshoba's latest performance reinforces her status as a rising force in women's boxing and a potential future world title contender.