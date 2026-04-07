Nigeria: 'I Have Three Children for One Man' - Kwam 1's Wife Addresses Rumours

She pushed back against viral rumours, correcting the narrative around her family and cautioning that legal action may follow further defamation.

Fuji legend Wasiu "Kwam 1" Ayinde's wife, Emmanuella Adewale-Odebiyi, has denied allegations that her children have different fathers.

The businesswoman and socialite, in a statement posted on her Instagram on Monday night, denied claims questioning the paternity of her children.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She confirmed that all three of her children were fathered by a businessman, Joshua Adewale, her former husband, before she married Kwam 1.

The Seriki Iyalaje of Egbaland added that she would no longer tolerate attacks on her reputation.

She warned that she would take legal action against anyone found spreading false information or defaming her.

The mother of three said: "I'd like to clearly address a false narrative that has been used to bully and misrepresent me over the years. I have three beautiful children, all for one man, not four children for four different fathers, as has been wrongly circulated.

"They all bear the same surname, Adewale. Moving forward, I will not tolerate any further defamation of my character. Legal action will be taken against anyone who continues to spread false information about me. Please respect the truth."

Emmanuella

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Kwam 1 married Emmanuella on 18 November 2021 in a lavish ceremony at the Palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Ake, Abeokuta.

Since then, their marriage has been dogged by rumours of divorce and separation, often fuelled by allegations of infidelity.

However, in June 2025, Kwam 1 revealed that Emmanuella remained his only wife.

He further explained that his estranged wife, Fathia "Titi Marshal" Titilola, whom he had married at his Ijebu residence in March 2018, was no longer part of his life.

He also dismissed speculation about taking a new wife, emphasising that he had no such intentions, as his focus was on pursuits far beyond marriage.

Backstory

Emmanuella last made headlines in August 2025 when she shared a cryptic message on her Instagram, declaring that she would never again compromise her standards for anyone.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the post, she spoke of finding peace after a turbulent period, describing it as the kind of peace that comes only through survival.

Emmanuella admitted that, for a long time, she had allowed betrayal to shape her identity.

She revealed that everything changed the moment she truly recognised her own self-worth.

"I looked in the mirror and remembered that I am enough, not because of what anyone else says or does, but because of who I am at my core.

"That realisation was the beginning of healing. Now I live with a promise to myself, never again will I lower my standards for anyone. Love, respect and trust are not negotiable," she wrote.