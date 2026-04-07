Liberia: Fact Check - Correct, Liberia Is Falling Behind Ivory Coast in Rubber Production

On March 30, the CEO of Jeety Rubber LLC, Upjit Singh Sachdeva, claimed on Spoon Talk that in 1961, Liberia produced and exported 41,000 tons of rubber, while the Ivory Coast exported 88 tons.

He further claimed that in 2025, Liberia produced and exported 184,000 tons, compared to the Ivory Coast's 1.6 million tons exported the same year.

Mr. Jetty made this statement to show the growth of rubber production in the region, emphasizing that Liberia is falling behind compared to its neighbor, the Ivory Coast.

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The Claim

An excerpt of his statement reads: "Let me say over here, in 1961, Liberia produced and exported 41,000 tons of rubber. Ivory Coast exported 88 tons. In 2025, Liberia produced and exported 184,000 tons of rubber, the Ivory Coast produced and exported 1.6 million tons, and you can see where we are."

Rating Justification

To verify this claim, we launched an online search and found the 2025 Annual Report of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL). According to the report, Rubber output declined by 2.3% to 73,769 metric tons, from 75,471 metric tons produced in 2024, due to reduced production by small farm holders.

To further verify the statement, we reviewed a March 27 article published by the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) on its official Facebook Page, quoting the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, during an event organized by the Rubber Planters Association of Liberia (RPAL) at Cooper Farm in Todee District, Montserrado County.

The article quoted, Dr. Nuetah: "In 1961, Liberia exported 41,000 tons of rubber while Côte d'Ivoire exported just 88 tons. Today, they (Ivory Coast) export over 1.6 million tons, while we stand at 184,000 metric tons. This is a wake-up call - we must invest in our land."

The Minister's statement was also amplified by the Ministry of Information, the official mouthpiece of the Government of Liberia.

It is important to note that the Ministry of Agriculture is the authorized body responsible for reporting on agricultural production in Liberia; therefore, its data serves as the authoritative source of information on agricultural productivity.

Conclusion

Based on our findings, we conclude that the claim made by JEETY Rubber CEO, Upjit Singh Sachdeva, about Liberia's rubber production is correct and backed by data from the Ministry of Agriculture.

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According to the Ministry of Agriculture, back in 1961, Liberia exported 41,000 tons of rubber while Côte d'Ivoire exported just 88 tons. Today, Côte d'Ivoire exports over 1.6 million tons, while Liberia stands at 184,000 metric tons.

Editor's Note:

This fact check was produced by Local Voices Liberia with support from the European Union through the Liberia Media Empowerment Program (LMEP). The funder had no say in the editorial decision leading to the production of this fact-check report. Read the original fact-check report here.