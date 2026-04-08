Nigeria: Okpekpe Race Organisers Celebrate Oshiomhole At 74

Organisers of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race have sent a passionate congratulatory message to Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, former two-time governor of Edo State as he marked his 74th birthday on Good Friday.

Oshiomhole also doubles as ex-national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and current senator representing Edo North.

He's widely regarded as the man who made the historic race possible through the construction of the roads in the Imiegba area, which opened up Okpekpe town.

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Without that road, the race, now Nigeria's first internationally certified road running event, would never have taken place.

Since its inception in 2013, the Okpekpe race has grown into a landmark sporting event.

In 2015, it became the first road race in Nigeria to have its course measured and certified by World Athletics, and the first in West Africa to earn a World Athletics Label status.

A label status signifies that a race meets strict international standards for organization, safety, and course accuracy, ensuring that performances are recognized globally for rankings and records.

Mike Adoga Itemuagbor, promoter and originator of the race, praised Oshiomhole's vision and commitment.

"Comrade Oshiomhole is more than a leader; he is a race himself. He literally gave us the Okpekpe race, and through it, Nigeria entered the global road-running map. His legacy deserves to be celebrated not only in politics but in athletics," Itemuagbor said.

Beyond his role as a pioneer, Oshiomhole also participated as a runner in several editions of the race, embodying its spirit and inspiring others.

His involvement since 2013, and especially from 2015 when the race achieved label status, underscores his dedication to sports development and community upliftment.

The Okpekpe International 10km Road Race has since inspired the birth of many other certified road races across Nigeria, cementing Oshiomhole's plaas a trailblazer in athletics.

As he turns 74, organisers say it is fitting to celebrate him not just as a statesman, but as the man who ran, built, and inspired a race that continues to put Nigeria on the world stage.