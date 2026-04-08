Nigeria: Ossy Martins Hits Brace in Plateau United Rout of Ikorodu City

Second half substitute, Ossy Martins, scored a brace as Plateau United thrashed title contenders, Ikorodu City 4-1 in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week 33 match played yesterday in Jos.

Buoyed by the 2-2 draw at Bendel Insurance last weekend, Plateau United completely overwhelmed the visitors in the second half after a barren first 45 minutes at the New Jos Township Stadium.

The home side came close on several occasions but poor finishing denied the "Peace Boys" the much needed opening goal.

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However, five minutes into the second half, Plateau United's midfielder, Kazeem Adeyanju, broke the deadlock to the delight of the home fans.

Ossy Martins who replaced Vincent Temitope then doubled the lead in the 72nd minute before Ikorodu City's Ali Moses reduced the deficit in the 80th minute.

Eight minutes later, Martins bagged his brace to restore Plateau United's two-goal lead before Victor Dawa put the icing on the cake with the fourth in stoppage time.

Following the comprehensive victory, Plateau United now have 46 points from 14 victories and four draws, and are occupying the eighth position on the table.

Meanwhile, the crushing defeat of Ikorodu City didn't tamper with the top three positions as the Lagos boys still occupy the third position behind Rivers United and leaders, Enugu Rangers.

However, what is separating Enugu Rangers and Rivers United is only goal difference as they both have 55 points with Ikorodu City trailing with 52 points from the same number of matches.

Next for Plateau United is a long trip down south to confront second placed Rivers United in Port-Harcourt, while Ikorodu City welcome Kano Pillars to the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena Lagos.

In the other week 33 match decided yesterday, another continental hopeful, Abia Warriors, edged Bayelsa United 1-0 to leapfrog Nasarawa United on the table.

After a barren first half, Chukwuemeka Obioma, scored in the 58th minute to hand Warriors the maximum points in the rescheduled match at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Before yesterday's victory, Abia Warriors were a point behind fourth placed Nasarawa United who suffered a shocking home defeat to relegation-bound Kun Khalifat on Sunday.