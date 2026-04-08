Rwanda: Top U.S. Official - Kwibuka Must Go Hand in Hand With Preserving Historical Truth, Rejecting Denial

The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to helping bring to justice those responsible for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Speaking during the commemoration of Kwibuka 32 by Rwanda's Embassy in Washington, D.C., on April 7, Nick Checker, Senior Bureau Official Bureau of African affairs, said seeking justice for victims and survivors remains a key part of the international community's responsibility.

"As we gather here today to mark the solemn occasion of Kwibuka, let us do so in somber recognition of the unspeakable horrors that befell the Rwandan people during the Genocide against the Tutsi," Checker said, being the first senior official of the US government to give the 1994 Genocide its rightful name.

https://x.com/RwandaInUSA/status/2041614591583531216?s=20

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said remembering more than one million people killed during the genocide must go hand in hand with preserving the historical truth and rejecting denial.

"We oppose any attempt to misrepresent the historical record for political purposes and reject any denial or minimization of the genocide," he said.

Checker also condemned hate speech and rhetoric that could fuel violence.

"We condemn those who employ hateful rhetoric to foment violence and hate rather than use the power of their words to promote peace," he said

He maintained that accountability remains essential in honouring victims and preventing such atrocities from happening again.

ALSO READ: 32 years later, Rwanda remembers

"A key component of this effort is bringing justice to victims and survivors by holding the perpetrators accountable," Checker said.

He said the United States has long been among Rwanda's strongest partners in pursuing accountability for the genocide.

According to Checker, Washington has played a major role in establishing the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, which prosecuted some of the masterminds behind the genocide.

"The United States helped to establish and support the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda," he said, adding that many genocide fugitives have been arrested and deported to Rwanda for prosecution.

ALSO READ: US City of Kentwood honours Genocide victims with official proclamation

He added that through diplomatic engagement and information sharing, the United States also helped in the capture, prosecution and repatriation of several genocide suspects.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Through U.S. diplomatic engagement and information sharing, we aided in the capture, prosecution, and repatriation of many of the criminals responsible for the genocide," Checker said.

While no extradition has been recorded from the US, most of the fugitives have been sent to Rwanda by the US government on immigration technicalities after establishing that they are accused of genocide crimes.

He stressed that those efforts are not over. Many genocide fugitives remain in the US according to information from the National Public Prosecution Authority through the Genocide Fugitives Tracking Unit.

"The United States will continue to work with our partners to bring those responsible for the genocide to justice," he said.

ALSO READ: Experts on why genocide ideology continues to spread abroad

Checker made the remarks as Rwanda and the world marked the start of the 100 days of remembrance under Kwibuka 32.

Checker also praised Rwanda's recovery over the last 32 years, describing it as an extraordinary journey marked by restored security, stronger institutions and national unity.

"In the 32 years since the Genocide against the Tutsi, Rwanda has undertaken a path that is, by any historical measure, extraordinary," he said.