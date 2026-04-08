Africa: Nigeria's Domestic Passengers Hit 10m in 2025, Behind South Africa's 28m

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, has hailed Nigeria's rising aviation profile following strong performance indicators across key airports, as the ACI Africa Regional Conference & Exhibition concluded in Luanda.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the conference, which brought together aviation stakeholders from across the continent under the theme "Stronger Airports, Stronger Africa," Kuku described the sector's rebound as a testament to resilience, collaboration, and forward-thinking policies.

She spoke as the Murtala Muhammed International Airport recorded an 11.8 percent growth in air traffic movements in 2025, the fastest among Africa's leading airports.

The airport also posted a 34.4 percent increase in cargo traffic, the highest among the continent's Top 10.

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In the domestic segment, both Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and Lagos airport ranked among Africa's Top 10 busiest airports. Nigeria, she noted, has now emerged as the continent's second-largest domestic aviation market, recording over 10.5 million passengers in 2025, behind only South Africa.

According to the data released at the end of the conference, Egypt came third with 7.1 million passengers followed by Kenya with 4.1 million passengers while Morocco recorded 3.8 million passengers.

Others are Tanzania (3.6m); Algeria (2.9m); Ethiopia (1.7m); Angola (1.4m) and Mozambique which recorded 964, 292 passengers.

Speaking on Nigeria's performance, Kuku said, "These are not just statistics. They reflect the growing strategic importance of Nigeria as a key aviation, logistics, and commercial hub on the continent."

Looking ahead, she formally invited stakeholders to the next ACI Africa conference scheduled to hold in Abuja from September 19 to 25, 2026, with the theme "Next Gen Airports: Driving Performance and Resilience."

Kuku emphasised the need for African airports to evolve into agile, financially sustainable, technologically advanced, and customer-centric hubs capable of meeting future demand.

"Hosting this next conference is both an honour and a responsibility. We look forward to receiving you with the hospitality, energy, and spirit for which Nigeria is proudly known," she said.

She commended industry stakeholders for their continued commitment to advancing aviation development across Africa and wished participants safe travels back to their respective countries.

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She stressed that airports are no longer just transit hubs, but critical economic enablers driving trade, tourism, job creation, and regional integration across Africa.

"The future of African aviation will depend not only on infrastructure, but also on partnership, innovation, resilience, and the courage to think long term," she said.

Kuku expressed appreciation to the government and people of Angola, the host airport authorities, and the Airports Council International Africa Secretariat for a successful conference, while also acknowledging the role of Sociedade Gestora de Aeroportos in delivering the event.