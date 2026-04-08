Nigeria: Bandits Kill 9, Abduct Many in Niger, Bauchi, Kaduna, Sokoto

Bandits have killed nine people and kidnapped many others in separate attacks in Niger, Bauchi, Kaduna and Sokoto states.

Three victims were killed during an attack on Lanta, Tunga, and Bagna communities in Erena Ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Bandits reportedly launched the attack around 10.30am on Tuesday at Bagna community--the hometown of a former Niger State Commissioner for Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar--before moving to neighbouring villages.

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A source from Bagna told Daily Trust that there were many casualties, although the exact number had yet to be ascertained due to the tense situation.

He said the attackers, who rode on motorcycles in large numbers, operated unchallenged.

"So far, we have recovered three bodies, while many others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

"Many residents have fled to Erena town, the nearest relatively safe community. We are calling on the government to come to our rescue," he said.

The Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Maurice Bello Magaji, confirmed the attack in a text message to our correspondent.

"Yes, the state has received credible information and is working with security forces," he said.

Similarly, the spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident, stating that two vigilantes and a driver attached to a joint security team lost their lives, while others were injured.

"On April 7, 2026, at about 6.30am, information received indicated that armed bandits invaded Bagna village and later moved to Erena village. Joint security operatives mobilised and engaged the bandits, forcing them to retreat.

"Unfortunately, two vigilante members and a driver from the joint security team lost their lives during the attack, while others sustained injuries. The area is now relatively calm, with monitoring ongoing," he said.

Couple abducted at Kaduna farm

In a related development, bandits have abducted a man, Bitrus Jayawa, and his wife, Martha, at their farm in Katambi community, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A resident, Markus Iliya, said the incident occurred on Monday at about 9.12am while the couple were clearing their farmland ahead of the planting season.

He said the victims had gone to the farm with three of their children, who first sighted the bandits and fled.

"It was the children who noticed the bandits approaching and ran for safety. The attackers then went after the couple and whisked them away at gunpoint," he said.

A community leader, who preferred anonymity, also confirmed the abduction, adding that he alerted security operatives at Sabon Kurutu junction immediately after receiving the distress call.

"However, before the troops stationed at Kurutu junction could arrive, the bandits had already escaped with the victims into the forest," he said.

A security source confirmed that troops had launched a search operation to track the bandits and rescue the victims.

Efforts to reach the Kaduna State Police Command's spokesperson, DSP Hassan Mansur, were unsuccessful, as calls to his phone were not answered as of the time of filing this report.

Bandits abduct 4 women in Sokoto

Bandits abducted four women and injured one man during a raid on Danzanke village in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A local source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attackers stormed the village at about 12.15am on Monday and operated for nearly an hour.

According to him, the assailants, who came in large numbers, scaled the fence of a house where several women had gathered to spend the night.

"We have a house with a very high fence where many women from different places usually sleep.

"When the attackers arrived, they arranged over 200 blocks to climb into the compound. After gaining access, they abducted women from inside the house," he said.

He added that local vigilantes engaged the attackers in a gun duel, but they managed to escape with the victims.

"During the exchange of gunfire, one person was shot in the ear and is currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Isa," he said.

The abducted women were identified as Rabi, Maryam, Damori, and Adila.

Efforts to reach the Chairman of Isa Local Government Area, Sharehu Abubakar Kamarawa, and the spokesperson of the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmad Rufai, were unsuccessful, as they did not respond to calls or messages as of press time.

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Bandits kill 6, abduct several in Bauchi

Armed bandits killed six people and injured several others during a late-night attack on Sabon Garin Pail in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

A resident, Ibrahim Yusuf, told Daily Trust that the attackers stormed the village on Sunday night, moving from house to house to rob and attack residents.

"The criminals went from one house to another, searching for money and killing people indiscriminately.

"At the end of the attack, which lasted more than two hours, six people were killed, several others injured, and many residents abducted," he said.

He added that no security operatives came to their rescue, leaving residents at the mercy of the attackers.

The spokesperson of the Bauchi State Police Command, SP Nafiu Habib, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview, saying, "Yes, the attack on Sabon Garin Pail occurred."

Meanwhile, funeral prayers for the victims were held in Pali town before they were buried according to Islamic rites.